One Piece has mentioned for the first time a new family of World Nobles, giving way to new mysteries in the plot.

It is a secret to no one that One Piece is one of the longest-running and most extensive series in history.since this work has several seasons under its belt that have led it to exceed a whopping 1,000 chapters, demonstrating that Eiichiro Oda It still has many details to reveal.

The new arc of the manga has been quite an odyssey for the plot of the seriessince it has been full of very interesting events that have completely changed what was seen in the work, since Oda has been revealing crucial information for the development of future events.

There is so much information that Eiichiro Oda has shared in the “Future Island arc” about the enigmas of the series that has recently been revealed the existence of a new Family, called the Neronawho could be decisive in giving greater context to the nutritious plot of One Piece. That is why we have decided to gather some details regarding this group.

Spoilers del manga de One Piece

Who are the Neronas?

If you have been following the One Piece manga you will know that in the “Future Island arc”, Eiichiro Oda has not been shy when it comes to revealing informationsince the mangaka has decided to accelerate the pace and prepare the ground to give way to the final saga of the series, so much so that in the manga chapter 1086 for the first time mentioned the Nerona Familya new group that apparently will have great implications in the future events of the work.

In fact, Emporio Ivankov was the first to mention this enigmatic surname, since he revealed that eight centuries ago there was a person called Saint Imu of the house of Nerowell The Nerona family is one of the twenty families that founded the World Government 800 years ago.abandoning his own kingdom to live in Mary Geoise with the other founders.

Likewise, in this revelation, Ivankov also mentions a very interesting detail that adds greater depth to the origin of the Nerona, since the Revolutionary has commented that Imu, the enigmatic individual who sits on the Empty Throne could be the same one from 800 years agosince it gave indications that this character could have achieved immortality.

Who is Imu?

Eiichiro Oda introduced Imu in One Piece chapter 906this being an event that marked a before and after in the series, since this enigmatic individual little by little showed himself as the absolute king of everythingsince it is the only one who sits on the Empty Thronebeing the greatest figure of authority and power within the World Government, ruling through the Five Elders, who have bowed before this mysterious villain.

Behind the One Piece chapter 1086 It was revealed that this enigmatic villain is a member of the Nerona Familybeing the only one that has been known so far, so much so that indications have been given that this could be the same Saint Imu from 800 years ago, since everything seems to indicate that, thanks to the abilities of the Ope Ope no Mi managed to achieve immortalitywhich would explain why he gives orders to the Five Elders and is able to sit on the Empty Throne.

The mere fact that Imu could be the same ruler of the Nerona Family from 800 years ago, adding greater mystery to this clansince everything seems to indicate that they stood out above their peers, which could have led this individual to betray his peers and break the sacred pact to become the absolute King of everything, just as he has done for a long time.

It should be noted that One Piece is full of fascinating characters with very interesting origins that have been addressed in greater detail throughout the plot, so the backstory of the Nerona Family and Imu would not be the exception to the rule.

For now, This is everything that is known about the Nerona Family and their participation in One Piecesince the mangaka only addressed brief details about these individuals, so they remain a complete enigma that will be revealed sooner rather than later in the series.

