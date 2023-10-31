Very often the media speak of Israel as a “Jewish state”: this is a generally correct definition which however neglects the considerable diversity that exists within the country. Defining the composition of the Israeli population, “who are the Israelis”, is surprisingly complex, but it can help to better understand some historical and political characteristics of Israel and its controversial and conflictual relationship with the Arab and Palestinian population.

According to the latest data, which dates back to September 2023, Israel’s population is made up of 9.7 million people. Of these, 73.3 percent are Jews, 21.1 percent are Arabs (i.e. Palestinian citizens of Israel) and 5.6 percent are classified as “others” (a category that includes, for example, non-Arab Christians , some Jewish factions far from Orthodoxy and so on). Within these seemingly simple classifications, however, there are enormous differences and varieties.

The Israeli political system, moreover, was designed precisely to give representation to all these extremely varied components and minorities. It is a pure proportional political system, which allows the election of even rather small parties but which, over the years, has led to great political instability.

Israel

The first tricky question in defining Israel’s population is defining Israel. The Israeli state, in contrast with numerous UN resolutions, militarily occupies some territories that should belong to the Palestinian Authority or, as in the case of the Golan Heights, to Syria. This is why various governments try to distinguish between Israelis living in the territory of the state recognized by international law and settlers, i.e. those living in territories that Israel illegally controls, such as part of the West Bank.

For example, the “World Factbook”, a publication of the CIA, the US intelligence agency, counts the people living in Israel separately from the settlers, while considering all Israelis in the same way (but here too there are political distinctions, because in 2019, under the presidency of Donald Trump, the United States recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and therefore the inhabitants of that region are now no longer considered “settlers” by the American government).

– Read also: The chronology of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Jews

The definition of “Jewish state” associated with Israel is not simply a way of saying that two-thirds of the country’s population are Jews, but is the center of the state’s political project. After the Shoah, the genocide of millions of Jews by Nazi Germany and its allies during the Second World War, Israel was born with the aim of building a state that would welcome and protect the Jews and guarantee them a safe place where to live.

The strongest symbol of this political project is the “Law of Return”, which was approved in 1950 and then amended several times and which guarantees Jews from all over the world the right to move to Israel and automatically receive citizenship (without this lose the citizenship of their country of origin). This does not apply to everyone else: non-Jews who want to become citizens of Israel must reside in the country for at least three years, demonstrate some knowledge of the Hebrew language and renounce their previous citizenship.

This particular condition makes it necessary to find a definition of who is Jewish and who is not, something that has been discussed in Israel for decades. To greatly simplify a huge debate, we can say that two different definitions are used in the state of Israel. One, looser, is the one needed to apply the Law of Return: anyone who has a Jewish relative (on the father’s or mother’s side) or has converted to the Jewish religion (with certain limitations) has the right to enjoy it. However, Jews who have converted to another religion are not entitled to it.

Then there is a second definition which adheres more closely to religious orthodoxy and which is used by the Israeli Ministry of the Interior to define who is Jewish in civil procedures, and which provides that only those who are Jewish by matrilineal descent can be defined as Jewish ( therefore he has a Jewish mother or maternal grandmother). This means, for example, that tens of thousands of people currently live in Israel who immigrated to the country in the 1990s from the former Soviet Union, who were able to benefit from the Law of Return but who are not considered formally Jewish because their Jewish descent came from their father’s side. of the family. These people define themselves as Jews, but in the censuses and in the data provided by the Israeli government they are included among the “others”, and not among the “Jews”.

In any case, the Law of Return meant that, over the decades, Jews from all over the world arrived in the state of Israel.

The traditional distinction among Jews – the one found even in school books – is between Ashkenazi and Sephardim. This distinction is centuries old and originates in the diaspora of the Jewish people in Europe, Africa and Asia. The Ashkenazim (the word means: Germanic) are the Jews who settled in Central and Eastern Europe after the diaspora, while the Sephardim (the word comes from the Hebrew for Spain) are the Jews who were expelled from Spain in 1492 and settled mainly in northern Africa. The founding of Israel in 1948, however, complicated things and caused some meanings to shift.

Today the Ashkenazi Jews are those originating from Europe but also from other places generically identified as the West, such as North America (also because almost all the Jews of North America arrived from Europe). Almost all other Jews, i.e. those who come from Africa, the Middle East and Asia, are instead identified as Mizrahi (meaning Oriental). In some contexts this category has ended up including that of Sephardim, although it depends a lot on the case.

A rather counterintuitive aspect of Israel’s Jewish population is that Mizrahi Jews, originating from Africa and Asia, are by far the majority. There are no official counts, but various studies have estimated that Israeli Jews are 45 percent Mizrahi and 30 percent Ashkenazi, that is, of European origin (there are also many other Jewish communities within Israel).

This fact is often contrasted with those who, especially in the West, try to frame the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a postcolonial, or even racial, conflict, which pits a “white” and “European” population against each other and oppresses a “colored” population. In reality today, the majority of Israel’s Jewish population comes from countries such as Morocco, Egypt and Iraq, to ​​name a few.

Another rather important element to remember: while 44 percent of the Jews in Israel define themselves as “secular”, the ultra-Orthodox, that is, religious fundamentalist Jews, make up 14 percent of the population. The percentage of ultra-Orthodox is destined to increase, because it is the community that has by far the most children: in 2009 alone it was 10 percent of the population. In the long run, this could significantly change the demographics and politics of the state of Israel: it is believed that, especially in the coming years, the growth of the Jewish population will come almost exclusively from the ultra-Orthodox community.

– Read also: When it all began, between Israel and Palestine

“Arabi”

Palestinian citizens of Israel – whom the Israeli government refers to as “Arabs” – make up more than 20 percent of the population. They have been part of Israel since its founding and have almost always been the subject of some type of discrimination.

The Israeli Palestinian community had its origins in the Nakba, the great exodus of Palestinians after the 1948 war between Israel on the one hand and the Arab countries and Palestinians on the other. Israel won the war and occupied large territories inhabited by Palestinians, who were forced to flee to Jordan and Lebanon: around 700 thousand people left their homes. However, less than 200 thousand Palestinians remained, from whom the bulk of Israeli Palestinians today descend.

Palestinian citizens of Israel are therefore a different group than both Palestinians in the West Bank, who are governed by the Palestinian Authority and are not Israeli citizens, and Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip, who are governed by Hamas.

The Palestinians who remained after the 1948 Nakba obtained Israeli citizenship almost immediately: two Palestinian politicians were elected to the first Knesset, that is, the first Israeli parliament. At the same time, however, they immediately suffered forms of discrimination. Until 1966 they were subjected to martial law, which allowed the Israeli government to impose curfews, arbitrary arrests and to require special permits for travel. This condition of subordination, among other things, allowed the Israeli state to expropriate much of the land owned by Palestinian families. The majority of Palestinian Israelis still live in the poorest and least developed areas of Israel.

Since 1966, Palestinian citizens of Israel have formally had all the rights and duties of other Israeli citizens, except conscription (which is optional for Arabs). However, they still suffer various forms of economic and social discrimination.

The Palestinian citizens of Israel have a rather complex political representation: they have always elected various parties in the Israeli parliament, and for the first time in 2021 they managed to form a coalition and enter the government, even if that executive lasted only a few months.

More than 80 percent of Palestinian citizens of Israel are Muslims, although there is a good representation of Christians (around 9 percent: in fact around 80 percent of Israeli Christians are Arabs) and Druze ( who profess a religion of Muslim origin and also in this case they are around 9 percent).

The demographic dynamics between Israeli Jews and Israeli Palestinians have long been at the center of enormous conflicts, concerns and controversies, especially on the part of the Israeli right and the most Orthodox Jews, who see the increase in the Israeli Palestinian population as a threat to the political project of a Jewish state, that is, a state governed by Jews. For this reason, over the years there have been numerous initiatives to make it more difficult for Palestinians to obtain Israeli citizenship.

For example, in 2003 a law was passed prohibiting residents of the West Bank and Gaza Strip from obtaining Israeli citizenship – or even a residence permit – even if they marry an Israeli citizen. The law, initially approved as an emergency measure in a period of heavy clashes, has been renewed several times, most recently last year. In recent years, the Israeli right has pushed to formalize the idea of ​​Israel as a uniquely Jewish state, by, among other things, passing a law in which the country is defined as a “state of the Jewish nation” and in which only Hebrew is considered official language.