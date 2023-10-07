loading…

The Nobel Prize is considered a prestigious achievement that represents the progress of Western science. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – This week marks the announcement of the Nobel Prizes for 2023. The six prizes honor individuals and groups for their contributions to specific fields.

Here are the 5 winners of this year’s Novel Prize and why they won:

1. Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman win the Nobel Prize in medicine for mRNA vaccines



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, this US-based scientific duo won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for research that led directly to the first mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.

Hungarian-born Kariko and American Weissman conducted research at the University of Pennsylvania on mRNA modification. They began researching this in the late 1990s and published important findings in 2005. According to the awarding body, the Karolinska Institute, this research enabled the development of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.

2. Nobel Prize in Physics: Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier



Photo/Reuters

The three won prizes in physics for conducting experiments that produced light pulses so short that they were measured in attoseconds, or millionths of a billionth of a second. Their research can help provide an inside look at atoms and molecules.

This breakthrough allows, for example, blood samples to be examined with flashes of light to detect any changes, opening up the possibility of early detection of diseases such as lung cancer.

L’Huillier became the fifth woman to win the Nobel in physics.

3. Nobel Prize in chemistry: Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov



Photo/Reuters

The trio won awards in chemistry on Wednesday for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots. Quantum dots are particles so small that their properties are determined by quantum phenomena.

Researchers believe that this technology could pave the way for the development of flexible electronic devices, small sensors, thinner solar cells and encrypted quantum communications.

In a highly unusual incident, Swedish media reported the names of the winners before the prizes were announced.

4. Nobel Prize for Literature: Jon Fosse



Photo/Reuters