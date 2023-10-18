loading…

The conflict in Gaza makes neighboring Palestine feel worried. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Palestine is now facing a major conflict with Israel again after Hamas launched its attack. Now Israel is starting to retaliate against the attack and has killed many civilians.

However, Palestine is not alone because there are neighboring Arab countries that provide reinforcements, although not in the form of military assistance.

The reason why several countries neighboring Palestine are reluctant to contribute troops or weapons is most likely because they have diplomatic relations with Israel or have their own security interests.

3 Arab countries neighboring Palestine besides Israel

The following are three countries neighboring Palestine apart from Israel which have sent their support to Palestine, although they have not directly provided anything.

1. Egypt

Geographically, Egypt is the closest country to Palestine across the Gaza Strip. Reporting from Reuters, Egypt opened its borders to provide assistance, but not mass movement against Israel.

Some time ago, the United States met with Israel and Egypt regarding a safe area for Gaza civilians.

Because the fate of Palestinian refugees is one of the most complicated issues in the peace process which has never reached a resolution.

Egypt itself has become an Arab country that is no longer looking for things with Israel after its defeat in the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

Because of this, they are now only providing temporary refugee camps for civilians from both the Palestinian and Israeli sides in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: Jewish Special Denial, IDF Blames Islamic Jihad for Explosion at Al Ahli Hospital

2. Jordan

Similar to Egypt, Jordan is also one of Palestine’s closest neighbors. This country, which is located next to Israel’s West Bank, has warned that Palestinians should not be forced to leave their land.

Despite giving this statement, this country did not provide major assistance to Palestine. This is because the country thinks that the conflict will never end.

Jordan’s King Abdullah on Wednesday said no peace was possible in the Middle East without the emergence of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel. A two-state solution is the only option, the king told his deputies in a speech opening the new parliamentary session.