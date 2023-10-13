Whl, the Venetian travel agency towards the recapitalization of 3.5 million euros

The Venetian entrepreneur was acquitted in March last year of the charge of embezzlement for not having regularly paid the Municipality of Venice over half a million euros in tourist taxes, paid over the years by the customers of the hotels he managed. Davide Cori with some partners he wants to save the Worldwide Hotel Link (Whl), of which he is CEO and which reports to the well-known tourist operator Alba Travelwith a capital increase of 3.5 million euros.

READ ALSO: Bitter chocolate for Fabio Fazio: the company acquired in 2022 at a loss

The intervention of Cori is detailed in the restructuring plan submitted to the Venice court on behalf of the company by a group of lawyers from the Padua office of the well-known studio Gianni & Origoniand is subject to the approval of the agreement by the same court which has also just granted the extension of the creditor protection measures until the beginning of February 2024.

READ ALSO: Luxury wine goes sideways for Giacomo Stratta and the Midana brothers

Whl as mentioned, it accounts for 44% of ad Alba Travelin turn 82.5% controlled by Fintravel 50% owned by the Venetian entrepreneur Renzo Ferro (which held the holding company Fininvenended in agreement), while the other 50% sees Cori mostly with other partners. Whl has operated as a tour operator since 2002, with online booking services used by 6,200 travel agencies. The crisis began with the arrival of the global big names in the sector such as Expedia e Booking.comwhich was followed by pandemic “which determined – we read in the appeal – the interruption of the company reorganization process that had just started”.

READ ALSO: Gianluca Vacchi’s holding company suffers: 20 million to cover the loss

The effects were seen on the income statement because in the three-year period 2019-2021 i revenues they collapsed from 90.3 to 5.5 million euros with a ebitda at the end of the period negative for 2.1 million. Whl she resorted to redundancy fund for over 350 thousand hours and the employees during the period decreased from 158 to the current 31. The partial recovery of last year meant that the balance sheet showed revenues of 13.2 million but a still negative ebitda of 2.6 million, while the 2023 final balance (January-August) shows revenues of 4.7 million and an ebitda negative.

READ ALSO: The music has turned off, Facchinetti focuses on football and NFT: Alì Srl is born

Before and after starting the procedure Cori and members have paid into the coffers of Whl 3 million to support its continuity and within the composition plan, certified by Marcello Polillowill give up 2.9 million of their credits towards Whl and guarantee its continuity during the procedure and until approval by committing 1.05 million. With the aforementioned recapitalization, the plan provides for the full payment of pre-deductible credits and preferential creditors in addition to the creditor Simest (reimbursed by 20%) and the unsecured (reimbursed by 4.09%). Now the word passes, in fact, to the creditors.

Subscribe to the newsletter