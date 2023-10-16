Antonio Tajani (photo Lapresse)

The White Tunnel closes: the economy of Piedmont and Val D’Aosta is on its knees

The closure of the Mont Blanc Tunnel is jeopardizing the economy of the Valle d’Aosta and Piedmont regions, with forecasts of a significant negative impact on GDP. According to Confindustria, a drop in GDP of 9.8% is estimated, with a reduction of 3.1% also on the French front. This situation puts around 1,500 jobs at risk and around 100 companies, including sectors such as industrial laundry, mineral water, steel and technology, are at risk. This situation is reported by Repubblica.



The problem is not limited only to Valle d’Aosta; It’s an issue that has national resonance. The president of Confindustria Val d’Aosta, Francesco Turcato, states that it concerns all Italian companies that export to Europe and that they will not be able to do so through Mont Blanc until December 18th. The tourism sector is also heavily affected, with 400 hotels that will lose French customers and difficulties for the managers of farmhouses and bed and breakfasts.

The real concern is not just the temporary closure of the tunnel but the lack of a long-term perspective. The president of Federalberghi Valle d’Aosta, Luigi Fosson, states that if the tunnel is not doubled, it will remain obsolete once the work is finished. Repubblica tells it.

The Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, had declared his intention to convince France to double the Tunnel, but so far this commitment has not materialized in tangible results. During the tunnel closure, which will last until December 18, workers will focus on the renovation of 600 meters of tunnels per year for the next 18 years. This work will include resurfacing the concrete slab under the asphalt, replacing fans and installing new LED lights. Efforts are being made to complete the work early, but the impact on the daily lives of thousands of motorists and hauliers who use the tunnel will be significant. This will also have inevitable repercussions on the road system in Piedmont, with part of the traffic diverted onto the Turin ring road and the A32 Turin-Bardonecchia in the direction of the Frejus tunnel.

