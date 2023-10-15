loading…

North Korean (North Korea) leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – The White House accused North Korea (North Korea) has sent a large number of weapons to Russia to help Moscow fight the war in Ukraine .

“Pyongyang has sent more than 1,000 containers containing equipment and ammunition in recent weeks,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Friday as quoted by Sky News, Sunday (15/10/2023).

Washington released images showing containers containing weapons on a Russian-flagged ship before being moved by train to southwest Russia.

According to the White House, the containers were sent between September 7 and October 1, between Najin, North Korea, and Dunay, Russia.

Speculation that Pyongyang would start sending weapons to Russia has been widespread since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and see important military sites.

“In return, North Korea wants advanced Russian weapons technology for use in its nuclear weapons development program,” said Kirby.

Satellite photos showing a sharp increase in rail traffic along the North Korea-Russia border were published last week by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Images dated October 5, according to the Washington think tank, show dramatic and unprecedented levels of freight train traffic at the Tumangang Rail Facility, on the country’s border with Russia.

“More than 70 carriages have been identified,” the center said, whereas only about 20 carriages had been seen over the previous five years.