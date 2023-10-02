loading…

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Photo/Al Arabiya

WASHINGTON – White House rejected the Kremlin’s claim that exhausted Western countries were providing aid to Ukraine Will increase. The claim emerged after the United States (US) Congress decided not to provide assistance in its emergency bill to prevent a government shutdown or shutdown.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US would “soon” send another aid package to Ukraine. He said this in an effort to allay concerns about dwindling support for the conflict-torn country.

“There is a very strong international coalition behind Ukraine. And if Putin thinks he can outlive us, he is wrong,” Jean-Pierre said at a press conference at the White House.

“So we will immediately provide another aid package for Ukraine as a sign of our continued support for the brave Ukrainian people,” he added as quoted by Politico, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

According to a US official, the latest aid package will come this weekend.

The announcement came two days after the US Congress passed a government funding bill in 11 hours that did not include aid to Ukraine.

This is a blow to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Joe Biden, who has made support for Ukraine one of his priorities as he seeks re-election in 2024.

Zelensky met with Congressional leadership in September to plead for more aid.

“If we don’t get help, we will lose the war,” Zelensky told Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the time.