The conflict in Gaza is at risk of spreading and becoming a major war. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – United States (US) National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned of the risk of wider regional conflict in the Middle East. That’s because Israel attacked Gaza with airstrikes in response to Hamas’ unprecedented surprise attack.

“There is a risk of escalation of this conflict, the opening of a second front in the north, and of course Iran’s involvement – ​​that is a risk. And that’s a risk we’ve been alert to from the beginning,” Sullivan said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“That’s why the US President moved so quickly and decisively to get aircraft carriers into the eastern Mediterranean, to get planes into the Gulf, because he wanted to send a very clear message of deterrence to any country or actor that would seek to exploit this situation,” Sullivan added.

The Pentagon has ordered a second carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea and sent Air Force fighter jets to the region as Israel prepares to expand its operations in Gaza.

The US warships are not intended to join the fighting in Gaza or take part in Israeli operations, but the presence of the Navy’s two most powerful ships is designed to send a message of deterrence against Iran and Iranian proxies in the region, such as Hezbollah. in Lebanon.

If Hezbollah participates in this conflict, this could become the next point of conflict that will involve larger regional powers such as Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Israel has long accused Iran of engaging in a form of proxy war by supporting groups – including Hamas – that launch attacks on its coastal territory. Iran denies involvement in the October 7 attack.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden on Sunday said there was “no clear evidence” that Iran was behind the attack.

