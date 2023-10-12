loading…

The White House clarifies President Joe Biden’s claim of seeing Israeli children beheaded by Hamas. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – White House withdrew the President’s claim Joe Biden that he saw images of children being beheaded after deadly attacks Hamas against Israel.

The clarification came after Biden on Wednesday claimed to have seen images of mutilated children during a meeting with Jewish leaders at the White House.

“I never expected to see, and have confirmed, images of terrorists beheading children,” said Biden, who described Saturday’s attacks as the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, at the time.

Unverified claims about the beheading of Israeli children and sexual abuse of hostages by Palestinian armed groups have gone viral on social media in the days after last Saturday’s attack.

The claims exploded after Nicole Zedek, a Tel Aviv-based reporter for the i24 news channel, said in a live broadcast that she had spoken to Israeli soldiers who witnessed beheaded babies.

In response to questions from The Washington Post, a White House spokesperson said Biden’s comments were based on news reports and Israeli government claims.

“A White House spokesperson later clarified that US officials and the president had not seen the images or confirmed the reports independently,” reported The Washington Post on Wednesday local time as quoted by Al Jazeera, Thursday (12/10/2023).

“The president based his comments about the alleged atrocities on claims by Netanyahu’s spokesman and media reports from Israel, according to the White House,” The Washington Post reported.

Biden’s claims made the front pages of Western newspapers, and reports of baby beheadings were cited in some circles as justification for revenge attacks and collective punishment against civilians in Gaza.