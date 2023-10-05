loading…

WASHINGTON – Senior White House officials have privately acknowledged that there are only a few weeks left before ending US funding to Ukraine will result in serious battlefield problems for Kiev’s forces.

CNN reported based on sources in President Joe Biden’s administration.

The report comes after the US Congress last week eliminated any funding for Ukraine in a 45-day interim government spending bill following objections from Republican senators.

Lawmakers now have until November 17 to approve a long-term funding bill, and a growing number of Republicans are adamant about sending no more US taxpayer dollars to Kiev.

Top US officials continue to call on Congress to immediately approve additional funding for Ukraine’s war effort and have repeatedly warned of the dangers of ending financial support for Kiev.

Although public officials say they believe a majority of Americans support continued aid to Ukraine, CNN reports that privately they worry that Congress will ultimately fail to include additional funding for Kiev in the government’s spending bill.

Additionally, after Republican Kevin McCarthy was removed from his post as House speaker this week, the need to choose a replacement could mean that prospects for a new relief package any time soon appear slim.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he plans to address lawmakers in the near future and wanted to emphasize the importance of continued support for Ukraine. “I would argue that Ukraine’s success is in the interests of the United States,” he said.

Biden also stated that his administration is currently looking for a solution method to provide assistance to Ukraine if Congress fails to include such funding in the government budget. “There are other ways we can get funding,” Biden said, without elaborating on what alternative ways there might be.

According to RT, Moscow believes that the US Congress’ refusal to send money to Ukraine is only a “temporary phenomenon.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said despite recent problems, Washington would definitely continue to be directly involved in the Ukraine conflict.

Nevertheless, Peskov reiterated the Kremlin’s position that eventually many countries, including the US, will tire of the “absolutely unreasonable sponsorship of the Kiev regime.”

