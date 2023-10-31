Among all the projects you have Netflix in their hands for the coming years, one of the ones that people are most eager to see is without a doubt the second season of One Piece. The live action starring Iñaki Godoy has been a success and many are already looking forward to a preview as soon as possible.

And while we wait for new news about the production of this new season, Eiichiro Oda, creator of the series, wanted to joke with one of the big issues of the series: Chopper’s appearance in live action. through the last SBS from the manga, the mangaka has left an image of what the adorable reindeer would look like in the live-action version of his work.

In addition to the drawing, Oda wanted to leave a message where he talked about the enormous success of One Piece from Netflix. She is very happy that everything turned out as she expected and, jokingly, is happy that she will become a Hollywood star as a result of this adaptation.

“The Live Action of One Piece came out all over the world and I am happy that it has been so well received. And this is just a thought, but if Iñaki who plays Luffy and the others become Hollywood stars, That means I’ll be friends with those Hollywood superstars! Isn’t that amazing? To everyone who’s part of the cast, please don’t forget me, okay? Well, then, now I’ll be drawing in my room like always, Let Volume 107 begin!”

As you can see in the drawing, Oda has joked that Chopper It will have the head of a real deer, while the rest of the body will resemble the original shape of this Nakama. Obviously, this sketch is not official from Netflix and it is likely that its appearance will be quite different from what Oda has drawn, but for this, we will have to wait for an official announcement.

