In recent months the percentage of full-time teleworking has fallen drastically. Most big tech companies have migrated to hybrid work models, including remote work totems like Zoom.

However, while big tech CEOs try to square the circle to get their employees to return to their offices at all costs, the CEO of Dropbox points in a completely opposite direction and is even critical of those managers who force their staff to return to the offices even if they are achieving good results with remote work.

Dropbox bets on distributed work. When the entire technology industry is betting on returning to the office, the CEO of Dropbox has given an interview to Fortune where he attacks this trend, calling it obsolete. Drew Houston does not see Dropbox employees as resources to control and believes that this is the big problem facing large companies. “They have just given us the keys that open this entire future of work, which in reality is already here,” he stated in the interview.

The key to its success: 90/10 policy. The pandemic caught Dropbox at a different pace, just when the company had made one of the largest real estate investments in the area, purchasing more than 68,000 square meters of offices. However, the company knew how to take a turn and adapt to the new situation: it reduced its office space to 56,000 m2 and took advantage of teleworking opportunities, betting on virtual first and reallocating a quarter of what was saved in offices to cover expenses of their employees.

When all companies began to force their employees to return to the offices in 2021, Dropbox invited them to stay at home 90% of the time if they wished, traveling only for occasional meetings that took up no more than 10% of the day. annual. A couple of times a quarter.

Non-linear work days. Houston agrees with Google managers on the importance of maintaining communication between employees, but applies it in a different way. A series of rational rules were established that allow everyone to participate equally, regardless of where they work from. “In whatever future of work strategy we chose, we wanted to ensure that employees had control not only over how they work, but also over where they work,” Houston said.

For example, in order not to determine geographic location, the meetings are concentrated at 4 pm EST, thus creating a fixed confluence between the different time slots in the United States. Beyond that, each employee organizes their day as they see fit to achieve the objective assigned to them. “[…] If you trust people and treat them like adults, they will behave like adults. “Trust over surveillance” said the CEO of Dropbox.

The face and the cross. Dropbox’s commitment to the remote work model is a rare bird among big tech companies, but the economic reality affects everyone equally and the Houston company has also jumped on the bandwagon of layoffs in technology companies in 2023.

In April 2023, the cloud storage company laid off 16% of its workforce (about 500 employees) due to slowing growth and optimizing resources to boost artificial intelligence R&D.

