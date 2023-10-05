Suara.com – The General Chairperson of the NasDem Party DPP, Surya Paloh, has ordered the Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo or SYL, to immediately appear before President Jokowi. The aim of this order is to convey that Syahrul should resign from his position/

Surya wants SYL to focus on the legal problems involving it. Surya conveyed this in his press conference at the NasDem Tower or NasDem Party DPP Office, Central Jakarta, Thursday (5/10/2023).

“I have received a report from Bung Syahrul. On behalf of the DPP, I convey it, immediately go to the President to submit a letter of resignation as Minister of Agriculture,” said Surya.

In delivering his statement, Surya practiced firm facial gestures. And hands pointing downwards.

The order for SYL to resign, said Surya, was in respect of the investigation efforts related to the legal case involving him.

“So what? Once again paying respects to the ongoing investigation efforts on him, so that he is fully concentrated,” he said.

Furthermore, Surya wants the principle of presumption of innocence to be put forward.

“And of course, I want to invite everyone to continue to give space to the presumption of innocence or the principle of presumption of innocence. Face it, live it, implement it,” he concluded.

Previously, Syahrul Yasin Limpo or SYL had stated his intention to resign as Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Indonesia. This has also been conveyed directly to the General Chairperson of the NasDem Party DPP, Surya Paloh.

This is known based on the statement by the General Treasurer of the NasDem Party, Ahmad Sahroni, at the NasDem Tower or the NasDem Party DPP Office, Central Jakarta, Thursday (5/10/2023).

“SYL has resigned, yes, but he doesn’t know when he will submit his letter, he should have (submitted his resignation to President Jokowi),” said Sahroni.

According to him, SYL should have submitted his resignation to the Palace, especially to President Jokowi, at 14.00 WIB.

“Yes, he should have been there at 2 o’clock,” he said.

Furthermore, he only emphasized that SYL had conveyed his desire to resign as Minister of Agriculture to Surya Paloh on Thursday morning.

“Yes, I already said it, this morning,” he concluded.

Recently, SYL has been in the spotlight because it was suspected of being involved in a suspected corruption case within the Ministry of Agriculture. This suspicion was strengthened after the KPK searched his official residence on Jalan Widya Chandra, South Jakarta some time ago.

Apart from billions of rupiah, KPK investigators seized dozens of firearms from Syahrul’s official residence.

When his official residence was being searched, it was discovered that Syahrul was in Europe carrying out state duties.