Every year, just after the Pentecost mass and while the choir sings the Veni Creator Spiritus, a handful of altar boys climb the fifteen floors to the lantern of the dome and throw thousands of red rose petals. And while those red sighs make almocárabes in the air and the sun sneaks in, carving the vault with its rays, you understand perfectly the description of the Pantheon that Pedro Torrijos once said: 2,000 years of concrete supported by a column of light.

It is just a sample, perhaps the most intense and radical, of what the Roman Empire was able to achieve two millennia ago. But it’s not the only one. It is enough to travel a little further east, to the north of the region of Samaria in what is now Israel to find Caesarea Maritima and, above all, the remains of the port of Sebastos: which, with its 100,000 m2, was for centuries the largest artificial port built on the open sea.

There, but also in the dozens of ports, monuments and civil works that still persist around the Mediterranean, it is impossible to ask what we have done wrong. Above all, because we are tired of seeing concrete structures cracked, compromised or completely crumbling within a few decades of being built, how is it possible that Rome was able to raise those concrete wonders? What’s more, how did they come to us?

The myth of Roman concrete

Port of Sebastos, Caesarea Maritima

Even today, the numbers of the port of Sebastos are impressive. To build the two spurs that make up the port, Herod (yes, that Herod) needed to use 44 ships and gather 12,000 m3 of kukar (lithified marine sand) to use as fill, 12,000 of lime and 24,000 of pozzolans, a type of volcanic ash. . And all this almost blindly: there were no precedents for using concrete underwater on that technical, economic and logistical scale.

Rome was a lot of Rome. And, for this reason, it is logical that these structures They cemented the myth of Roman cement. Above all, because with the fall of the Empire, concrete disappeared from civil construction and the idea spread that the secret recipe had fallen with the eternal city. The myth only grew. However, a good part of the explanation is found in King Herod’s shopping list itself.

A few months ago we spoke with Manuel F. Herrador, professor of Structural Concrete at the School of Civil Engineering at the University of Coruña, and he explained to us that, despite the widespread idea that Roman concrete is a great mystery, the truth is that we know perfectly well how they worked. “Pozzolana” comes from the town of Pozzuoli, near Naples. There, a volcanic ash similar to pumice stone and with a color that ranges between yellowish brown and gray is extracted. A very high quality material that allows concrete to be manufactured.

That is the keystone of Roman concrete. Vitruvius, in the year 25 BC. C. already explained the entire process in his treatise ‘De architectura’ and it is not, precisely, knowledge that was completely lost. What happens is that during the Empire 24,000 m3 of ash could be moved to build a port; but in later years that became much more complicated. Architects and engineers knew how to make concrete: They simply didn’t have the means to do it.

It is not that there is only volcanic ash (or materials that allow the construction of concrete) at the foot of Vesuvius. Vitruvius himself recommends a reddish-brown sand from Rome itself. The problem is that the search, extraction and processing of these materials requires a considerable organizational and technical structure. And, of course, a market in which to sell them (and someone with the necessary resources to consider buildings and engineering works of that caliber). All of that is what fell with the Roman Empire.

Ingenuity and luck

Federico Di Dio

The lack of raw materials and political organizations with sufficient resources to embark in civil works of that size may explain why large concrete structures stopped being made. But not why it is so good if we compare it with modern concrete. Why have these structures endured so long and ours crumble after a few years?

The answer to this lies in the “survivor bias.” The idea of ​​the quality of Roman concrete comes from our contact with the best structures they made, the ones that have been best preserved. To be clear: much of everything the Romans built has disappeared over the last 2,000 years. The Pantheon has been one of the few classical buildings that has survived to this day in perfect condition because the Byzantine emperor Phocas donated it to Pope Boniface IV in the year 608 and he transformed it into the church of Saint Mary of the Martyrs.

Obviously, the building is wonderful. He great earthquake of 1349 which severely damaged the structure of the Colosseum, could have also destroyed the Pantheon and did not do so. But, precisely, it does not seem to make sense to talk about Roman concrete in a generic sense; but of the Roman concrete that survived.

In recent years, many research groups have examined different concretes spread throughout the Mediterranean and have discovered that Their survival is due, in part, to luck. A few years ago, researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the US analyzed several concrete samples from the Gulf of Naples. Thus they discovered that the mixture that was used in those structures in contact with seawater generated “aluminous tobermorite”, a mineral that strengthened the stone.

In the same way, a few days ago, an analysis of the Mausoleum of Cecilia Metela, on the Appian Way, showed that leucite rich in potassium was used. That also reinforced the structure. The interesting thing about all this is that it is something that the builders could not have known: that is why I talk about luck. Good luck for the buildings and good luck for us too because all those buildings have been living laboratories that today will teach us how to build better and more sustainably.

Image | Evan Qu

In Xataka | We have a problem with concrete: the same technology that allowed us to build the modern world threatens its future