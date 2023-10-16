There are many smart speakers, but not all are the same. These are the best ones you should consider depending on your needs and budget.

Update October 16: we have reworked the list, updating all the options that currently make sense to consider.

If you follow us on Telegram you will surely have noticed that one of the most frequently repeated products on offer are the smart speakers like Amazon’s Echo or Google’s Nest. Every time they are on sale they become the best-selling products of that week.

Spain’s interest in smart speakers is curious, perhaps because they are more useful than we think, although many people underuse them. But at the prices you can find them on sale they are irresistible.

Even so, there is life beyond the Echo and Nest, although they are the most representative. That’s why we’ve brought you what we think are the best smart speakers, including options from Amazon and Google.

As our main interest is that you have the best in technology at the best price, we have prioritized products that have a good value for money, but never leaving out an option because it is expensive. If it’s a good product, it’s a good product.

With this selection you will be able to know, depending on your needs, which smart speaker you should buy, although the options are increasingly varied.

Echo Pop

Amazon

Smart speaker with Bluetooth available in 4 colors and with Alexa as an integrated assistant.

This smart speaker with Alexa has practically everything that its older brothers have but at a ridiculous price of only 20 euros. It is the ideal speaker to have in the kitchen or on the bedside table and control your home and your digital life with it.

Of course, do not expect great sound power, since its size, and its price, is very small. However, for listening to the radio or podcasts it is ideal.

Echo Dot

Amazon

The new generation of Amazon’s best-selling smart speaker arrives with a renewed spherical-shaped design. This new look has also optimized sound amplification, which is now…

This speaker does everything and has LED indicators to give you extra information or simply tell you the time. Its design, in addition to being beautiful and looking good anywhere, means that the sound is distributed much better than with the Echo Pop and previous versions.

It emits a powerful and high-quality sound, although it is still far from the sound quality of large speakers or dedicated hi-fi equipment. However, this one is capable of filling the room when playing a song.

Echo Show 5

This smart speaker from Amazon has a 5″ touch screen, as well as Alexa and several smart functions that it shares with other speakers in this company’s catalog.

We said just above that the Echo Dot is fantastic as a bedside speaker but, in reality, the best is the Echo Show 5 because it is a speaker, but also a screen. You can put YouTube to sleep with your voice and turn it off in the same way while you fall asleep, also see your calendar, playback controls or weather information.

It is a good speaker to put your phone on charge, forget about it and only use the Echo Show 5 if you still have trouble falling asleep. In the kitchen it also shines, being able to follow the video recipes or set the necessary timers even if you have your hands in the dough.

Google Nest Audio

Google

Speaker connected to the Google Assistant with special attention to music quality thanks to an improvement in its internal speakers: clear voices and intense bass.

If you have an Android phone or are involved in the Google ecosystem with an Android tablet, there is no doubt that your choice is a Google speaker. But we have chosen a speaker that is neither the smallest nor the cheapest, but one that is worth it especially for its sound quality.

Nest Audio It is the Google smart speaker with the best sound quality and has all the advantages of the Google Assistant and all its possibilities with connected products.

It has 3 microphones and the possibility of connecting your favorite music streaming application accounts, playing podcasts or asking the Google Assistant for help.

Sonos One

Alex Ghizila/Unsplash

Sonos One is a WiFi connected speaker to play from streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music or Amazon Music.

While it is true that the only speaker with Siri as a voice assistant is HomePod mini, but taking into account the quality of Siri’s results and the HomeKit ecosystem of connected products, much lower than that of Google or Amazon, it is not today in day the best option.

On the other hand, Sonos One, which for now does not have its own help system although it is rumored to be developing one, is capable of being configured to add Alexa or the Google assistant. You can choose the one you like the most or add both and change as you see fit.

Additionally, Sonos One has AirPlay 2 to send audio content from your iPhone, iPad or Mac to the speaker via WiFi. Even Your app integrates Apple Music with your tastes and playlists.

This speaker can be synchronized with other Sonos speakers to create stereo systems or even 2.1, 5.1, 7.1… with the help of other Sonos Ones or their TV sound bars.

