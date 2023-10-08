It seems easy, but according to the challenge’s creators, almost everyone fails. It is easy to play, but you have to have a sharp mind to find the correct answer.

It is visual acuity testwhich plays with communicating vessels, has gone viral on Facebook and Twitter because it is not as simple as it seems. Which glass is filled first?

Mental challenges are very popular because they entertain you for a while and lift your spirits if you manage to solve them. Especially if few do! It is challenge of the communicating vessels is very curious, because it is very well thought out.

If you dare to solve it, we propose an additional challenge. Are you able to find the correct answer in just 5 seconds? Try it!

The challenge of communicating vessels

The curious riddle has been proposed by the X account called Out of Contex Human Race, and has obtained almost 9 million views.

The account claims that 99% of people fail to solve it. Here it is, although you have an enlarged photo at the opening of the news:

As you see, there are some vessels connected by pipes. A faucet at the top drops a stream of water when opened. There’s no catch here: it’s not some weird more or less dense liquid, it’s water.

The water falls into glass number 1, with two pipes on the left and right. It is about predicting where the water will go, to discover which glass is filled first. It is not as easy as it looks!

Most people say that the first glass to fill is glass 4. By simple gravity, the water falls into glass 1 and filters through the tube that goes to glass 3, because it is the lowest tube. From glass to 3 it would go to 4 as it has the lower tube. It is not like this. If you pay attention, the tube that goes to glass 4 is closedso no water gets in there.

The second most repeated answer is glass 5. If tube 4 is blocked, glass 3 continues filling until the water reaches the tube that leads to glass 5. Again, bad answer. If you notice, the tube of glass 5 is blocked at the end, so the water does not reach.

The correct solution to the challenge of communicating vessels is vessel 3. If the tubes going to 4 and 5 are blocked, glass 3 fills completely quickly. It wasn’t that easy! You’re right?