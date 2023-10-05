Some of the most consumed foods in the Peru are, without a doubt, the bread and rice. While the first is present in almost all Peruvian families’ breakfasts, the second is usually eaten at lunch or dinner, as an accompaniment. However, much has been said that, like bread and rice, they are foods that can cause weight gain. The Republic consulted a nutritionist to find out the truth behind this myth.

As is known, both foods are sources of carbohydrates with small amounts of vegetable proteins. Likewise, while bread is a product made from a cereal derivative, wheat flour, rice is a cereal itself.

What food gains the most weight? Rice or bread?

According to nutritionist Fabiola Rau, from the Villa El Salvador Emergency Hospital, obesity, generated by excessive weight gain, can have multiple factors and not precisely from eating bread or rice.

“It has always been believed that by eating too much bread you will gain weight or if you eat a lot of sweets and chocolates you will also gain weight, but obesity has many factors that can cause it,” he declared.

Along these lines, he revealed that many of his patients who have gained weight have not necessarily consumed bread or rice, but have consumed other foods with unsaturated fats or cereals. That is why it cannot be defined that these two foods are the only ones causing weight gain, much less determine whether one increases body mass more than the other.

Both rice and bread do not cause considerable weight gain if consumed in adequate portions. Photo: Pexels

“When my patients come to the consultation, not all of them consume these foods mentioned above, on the contrary, they report that they consume in excess some unsaturated fats and other cereals, in addition to not doing any physical activity. So, we cannot conclude what specific food makes me fatter,” said the specialist.

Finally, he specified that both rice and bread are foods that can be integrated into a balanced diet, so, with adequate nutrition, both can be consumed.

“Bread and rice in their multiple presentations and/or different preparations help us to have a good diet, as long as the portions are taken care of. We must remember that food, being varied and of good quality, should not lead us to this chronic disease,” he commented.