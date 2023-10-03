Since its premiere in August 2014, Five Night’s At Freddy’s has become one of the most popular franchises in gaming. All this thanks to its unique style of horror that makes us see tender animatronics in a terrifying way.
Few games have generated as many scares as Five Night’s At Freddy’s, but which of them is the scariest? We took a dive to try to find out. Of course, first you should know that everyone is scared by different things. So, maybe you think there is another Five Night’s At Freddy’s that’s scarier.
Which Five Night’s At Freddy’s is the scariest?
As we mentioned, every person considers a Five Night’s At Freddy’s to be the scariest. However, after investigating videos, forums and social networks, we see that there are 2 installments that fans consider the most terrifying.
Which are? First we have Five Night’s At Freddy’s 4, a title that debuted in July 2015 on PC and Android, but later reached other platforms. The other is Five Night’s At Freddy’s: Sister Location, a title that arrived on PC in 2016 and has since debuted on several consoles.
Do they make you shake?
Why is Five Night’s At Freddy’s 4 scary?
According to fans, there are several reasons why Five Night’s At Freddy’s 4 is the scariest of all. First of all, we have that he was the first to take us out of the security offices to transport us to a child’s room. This makes us feel even more helpless than in other installments.
Another important point is that in Five Night’s At Freddy’s 4 we never know if we have someone in front of us or next to us. To this we must add that we are never sure when we are about to die and it can happen when we least expect it. All this without counting his terrifying jumpscares.
¿Por qué Five Night’s At Freddy’s Sister Location?
Things are a little different with Five Night’s At Freddy’s Sister Location. For many, its playable section is the least scary in the entire franchise, but this is compensated by other elements that give us goosebumps.
For example, several players highlight that Five Night’s At Freddy’s Sister Location has a unique gloomy setting and that no other installment reaches their ankles in this regard. That’s not all, as it also reveals terrifying details about the game’s lore. With this, it becomes a narrative that leaves you marked.
Sister Location explores lore in depth
Other installments of Five Night’s At Freddy’s that are very scary
It is important to note that there are other installments of Five Night’s At Freddy’s that have also terrified users for a long time. There is no reason why this franchise has scared so many people, from YouTubers to huge horror fans.
If you’re looking for a unique horror experience, you might want to give Five Night’s At Freddy’s: Help Wanted a try. The 2019 game is a virtual reality experience that brings together some of the scariest moments in the entire franchise. So, it is a collection that will make you feel the fear firsthand.
Do you dare to try FNAF in VR?
And for you, which Five Night’s At Freddy’s is the scariest? Tell us in the comments.
