Since its premiere in August 2014, Five Night’s At Freddy’s has become one of the most popular franchises in gaming. All this thanks to its unique style of horror that makes us see tender animatronics in a terrifying way.

Few games have generated as many scares as Five Night’s At Freddy’s, but which of them is the scariest? We took a dive to try to find out. Of course, first you should know that everyone is scared by different things. So, maybe you think there is another Five Night’s At Freddy’s that’s scarier.

Which Five Night’s At Freddy’s is the scariest?

As we mentioned, every person considers a Five Night’s At Freddy’s to be the scariest. However, after investigating videos, forums and social networks, we see that there are 2 installments that fans consider the most terrifying.

Which are? First we have Five Night’s At Freddy’s 4, a title that debuted in July 2015 on PC and Android, but later reached other platforms. The other is Five Night’s At Freddy’s: Sister Location, a title that arrived on PC in 2016 and has since debuted on several consoles.

Do they make you shake?

Why is Five Night’s At Freddy’s 4 scary?

According to fans, there are several reasons why Five Night’s At Freddy’s 4 is the scariest of all. First of all, we have that he was the first to take us out of the security offices to transport us to a child’s room. This makes us feel even more helpless than in other installments.

Another important point is that in Five Night’s At Freddy’s 4 we never know if we have someone in front of us or next to us. To this we must add that we are never sure when we are about to die and it can happen when we least expect it. All this without counting his terrifying jumpscares.