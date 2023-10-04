loading…

NATO aid tanks are often the target of Russian attacks. Photo/Sputnik

MOSCOW – Throughout the conflict, the United States and its NATO allies eagerly supplied the regime in Kiev with a wide range of weapons and military equipment, from small arms and body armor to various rocket launch systems and main battle tanks.

As the Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022 and Kiev’s forces found themselves on the front lines of NATO’s proxy war against Russia, the United States and its European allies initially appeared content to provide limited military support while seeking to cripple Russia with harsh economic sanctions.

When the economic war against Russia proved ineffective and Ukraine proved capable of losing military hardware in battle but poor at replacing it, the countries supporting Kiev decided to change its policy and begin providing more powerful weapons.

Before February 2022, the US and its allies mostly supplied Ukraine with “defensive” weaponry such as Javelin portable anti-tank missile launchers. In 2022 and 2023, they provided Kiev with artillery, air defense systems and armored vehicles.

Although the nature of these contributions varies from country to country, a number of countries have even gone so far as to supply Ukrainian forces with main battle tanks – the kind of weaponry that Kiev was supposed to use to crush Russia’s defenses and bring its military might to Ukraine. apparently his knee.

News of Ukraine’s military receiving tanks from NATO members began to emerge in mid-2022, with donors primarily new to the bloc. The “founding fathers” of NATO seemed content at the time and just watched it all happen.

So which countries rushed to give Kiev these lumbering giant armored vehicles and what exactly did they deliver?

1. Poland



Photo/Reuters

According to Sputnik, in July 2022, Ukrainian authorities proudly announced that they received a contingent of Polish PT-91 Twardy main battle tanks, which are essentially an upgraded version of the Soviet T-72 tanks that Poland used when it was a member of the Warsaw Pact.

The country also supplied Kiev with around 320 T-72 tanks.

A number of different modifications of the T-72 were also delivered to Ukraine by the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

2. Slovenia



Photo/Slovenian Armed Forces