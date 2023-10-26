Mexicans who consume financial services in the country have diverse experiences about banks. For many, having a financial institution becomes an important tool to resolve their financial affairs, but for others, it is a real headache..

This is how the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF), an organization that defends users of any type of financial services, announced important data to bank customers in the period from January to March 2023, in relation to the number of complaints they receive, how many they solve and how long it takes; Here we return the information for you:

How many complaints does the bank have?

BBVA 17 Santander 23 Banorte 32

BanCoppel

36

Scotiabank

43

HSBC

46

Azteca Bank

47

*For every 10 thousand contracts

Note: The Complaint Index (IR) Corresponds to the Total claims divided by the number of contracts of the Financial Institution per 10 thousand for the 1st quarter of 2023, the IR was 39.

Source: Contracts: CNBV, Claims: REUNE and CONDUSEF.

As a percentage, how many complaints are resolved in favor?

Scotiabank

46

BBVA

45

HSBC

44

Santander

38

Citibanamex

36

Banorte

36

Inbursa

35

Azteca Bank

34

BanCoppel

20

Note: The Percentage of Favorable Resolution (PRF) to the User of the sector for the 1st Quarter. of 2023 it was 38.

Source: CONDUSEF.

In business days, how long does it take for the bank to respond?

BanCoppel 10 Inbursa 10 Banco Azteca 11

BBVA

13

HSBC

14

Scotiabank

15

Santander

16

Banorte

18

Citibanamex

20

Note: The Average Response Time (TRP) of the sector (business days) for the 1st quarter of 2023 was 15. Source: CONDUSEF.

With information from CONDUSEF

