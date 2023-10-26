Bank transfers have become one of the most common financial activities today, since among their benefits are being able to make this type of movements from your home, as well as saving yourself in lines, waiting for a turn to be able to access an ATM to make sending money.

Another benefit of bank transfers is that you can make them any day of the week, 24 hours a day. However, it is important to remember that there are some banking entities that charge a commission for each bank transfer, but if you want to avoid the inconvenience of paying a commission for this movement, below we share with you which banks DO NOT charge you a commission.

According to a report issued by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF), there are 5 banks that DO NOT charge a commission for bank transfers and classify them according to whether they are done through internet banking or banking. mobile, as well as according to the day on which the movement is made.

If you are making a transfer using internet banking on the same day, BanCoppel, HSBC and Santander do not charge a commission.

Regarding same-day mobile banking transfers, BBVA, Scotiabank and Santander do not charge a commission.

Remember that when making transfers you must take into account the following recommendations proposed by CONDUSEF:

Verify that the account you will send the money to is correct. Keep in mind that, as it is a bank transaction, it requires your authorization, since you are the one who digitalizes and selects everything. Do not share your banking or personal information. Make sure your receipt has the correct information. Save it in case you require clarification. To verify that the transaction was successful, make sure that the funds withdrawn from the source account and those deposited are correct.

Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp group

YC

Themes

Banks Personal Finance

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions