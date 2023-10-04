Berserk is Kentaro Miura’s great gem. A gem that has taken the world of manga by storm and has served as inspiration to dozens of artists in the world. And it has also been the germ of creativity of large studios like From Software over the years. AND Such a gem has also had its adaptations in the world of anime. Some fairer than others. If the community in general agrees on anything, it is that Miura’s manga is a true gem that will live on for years in the minds and on the shelves of millions around the world.

In this article we will review both the Berserk manga and its anime adaptations, the sites and platforms where we can see the creation of animated Miura. As well as the chapters currently available. Let’s review Kentaro Miura’s legacy properly.

The origin of Berserk

Berserk was one of the first dark fantasy mangas to be published and had a devastating success. Kentaro Miura’s work took its first steps as a prototype in 1988 with Berserk – The Prototype. While finishing his studies at university and carrying out other somewhat smaller projects, Miura dedicated himself fully to the Berserk franchise from 1989 until his death. It was published in Gekkan KomiKomi and the story caught on very quickly among readers, increasing its fame over the years.

The magazine in which Berserk was published changed starting in 1992 and began appearing in Young Animal. Here the publications were somewhat more irregular until the author died in 2021. For many years, Miura would engage in a iron friendship with Koji Mori, who would be in charge of shaping the future of Berserk following the instructions of his friend after his death. Berserk took some influence from Dororo and the eponymous character Cobra. The personality of Guts, who would be the main character, captured elements of Blade Runner, Flesh and Blood and Mad Max among others. Berserk had undeniable attachments to Western society.

Hence the success of dark fantasy in manga experienced an impressive boom not only in Japan but also in the rest of the world.​

anime adaptations

Berserk has had more than one adaptation to the anime world. Although for the majority of fans, no one has done him full justice. who deserves itwe can divide the Berserk animes into:

Anime the Berserk (1997)

This was the first adaptation of Miura’s story to animation. Considered by most fans as one of the best adaptations that the story has in the anime. She was also the precursor of all the others. The passage of time has taken a toll on the anime’s design. We leave you a look at the original first chapter so you can judge for yourself what it looked like.

Berserk film trilogy (2012-2013)

This Golden Age trilogy shows Guts’ past. Considered by many fans of the franchise as the best arc in the entire history of Berserk. Guts’ journey and what he had to suffer, paths full of pain, tragedy, darkness and blood. Until in the end finding something very similar to a family.

Anime Berserk CGI (2016-2017)

One of the stones on the immaculate road that Berserk’s legacy has built over the years. It was mostly made with CGI of poor quality that unleashed the fiercest and justified criticism from millions of fans. Although it adapts the later arc to Guts’ past and can be moderately enjoyable if you focus on the story, art design, animation, and poor direction, They make it the great black beast of the Miura legacy. One in which the author himself could barely do much more.

With its subsequent release on Blu-Ray anime quality improved somewhat, although today it is still far below what the manga deserves.

Where to watch current Berserk chapters and platforms legally

At the moment These are the places where you can watch Berserk:

Berserk the Golden Age:

Berserk:

Berserk the Golden Age is available on Crunchyroll. It has a total of 13 episodes spread over an entire season. Currently if we want to see this arc we can only do it through the Crunchyroll platform in which we also have many interesting animes to enjoy in 2023.

The central series of Berserk made by CGI can also be seen on Crunchyroll. It has a total of 2 seasons and 27 episodes. On the contrary on Netflix we have the original anime from 1997. From here you can choose which one to see without problems.

Berserk video games

Sword of the Berserk: Guts’ Rage

It was released for the Sega Dreamcast and its PAL version was released in Germany and the United Kingdom. It is a hack and slash based on a QTE theme. The game takes place after the events that occur on the Hill of Swords. This way the game would take place between episodes 182 and 187 (volumes 22 and 23 of the manga).

Berserk: Millennium Falcon Hen Seima Senki no Shō

Originally published in 2004 in Japan, it was one of the first Berserk titles to go on sale. Originally for PlayStation 2. The title is located between episodes 178 to 229 of Kentaro Miura’s mangaso it is not something extra to the original script, but rather it is based on it.

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk

The last of the titles based on the Kentaro Miura universe. It went on sale in 2017, having been announced a year earlier, and was created by Koei Tecmo Games, also creators of AOT 2. The game includes the Golden Age stage, the Black Warrior, and the Millennium Falcon chapter. The main character is Guts, who we will see adapting to a cruel and ruthless world along with the events of Miura’s manga..

(*There have also been some minor Berserk games for mobile*)

Credits covered: JasonZ Artwork