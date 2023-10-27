The next day FC Barcelona and Real Madrid They will face each other in the traditional “Clásico”, bringing together spectators from all over the world who will be attentive to one of the most followed sporting events on the planet. As expected, the coverage of the event will be, like every year, extremely complete, so that hours before you can see images of the players’ arrival at the stadium and all the related preparations. Are you going to miss it?

Index

See all sections

Where they watch the classic Barcelona vs Real Madrid from LaLiga EA Sports

will be next Saturday October 28 when FC Barcelona and Real Madrid meet at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, a confrontation in which the whites seek to seriously damage Barcelona’s plans in their search for the highest positions in the table, at the same time that they would achieve consolidate the position of co-leader with Girona.

This match will be key for the culés, who need to hit the table by beating their main rival and thus be able to climb to first place if Girona loses their home match against Celta de Vigo. This is something that both Merengues and Blaugranas will know in advance, since the Montilivi match will be held on Friday the 27th at 9:00 p.m.

See live

To watch the game live online you will have to tune in DAZNsince the service will be in charge of retransmitting the match live from 4:15 p.m.. The official application of the service will allow you to watch the game live online, and to do so you will have to subscribe with the minimum subscription of 18.99 euros per month. You can download the application for Android and iOS at the following links:

On this occasion, Movistar+ is left without the match of the first half of the season, since the agreement with DANZ allows it to have one of the two classics of the year. It will be on the return trip when Movistar offers it on its grill.

Watch the game from the United Kingdom

The most surprising thing about everything related to the game is that In the United Kingdom it will not be able to be seen in any way. A law that blocks broadcasting times will prevent the match from being seen in the country, so no channel will broadcast it live. This law, which came into force in 1960, seeks to focus attention and audience on the British league itself, the Premier League, so that in local time from 2:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., other matches cannot be broadcast on I live from other countries.

Taking into account that the match starts at 4:14 p.m. (3:15 p.m. in the United Kingdom) the law will completely block the entire broadcast. Where it can be seen is in countries like France and Germany, where it will be broadcast on bein Sports y DAZN respectively.

Official lineups

The official eleven for each team will not be known until a few hours before the match, so at the moment it cannot be known with complete certainty which team will take the field on both sides.