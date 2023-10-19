If you’re playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you’re probably wondering where the science trophy that Miles and Phin earned together is located, which is needed to get the Let It Go trophy. In this guide we give you its exact location.

How are those swings going through New York? If you are already playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the new wall-crawler game developed by Insomniac Games for PS5, today we bring you a guide that will surely interest you. Especially if you aspire to obtain the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Platinum Trophy.

Obtaining 100% of the adventure of Peter Parker and Miles Morales is not especially complicated (nor long; it can be achieved in about 30 hours); Most trophies are obtained as we progress through the story and practically all optional content is marked on the map, so you will not have problems locating them.

However, there is something that can give you a headache. Its about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Let Him Go trophy for PS5. The description for this trophy reads: “As Miles, he finds the science trophy that Miles and Phin won together.”

And it’s as simple as that: controlling Miles, visit the place where the trophy is located and interact with it. Now, finding that prize is not so easy, especially if we take into account the size of New York. Luckily, we are here to tell you where to find it.

Where to find Miles and Phin’s science trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

This trophy is a reference to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the game starring the new Spidey (within this universe), so to find the location of the trophy we must take a look at the character’s solo adventure. And even so, don’t think it’s easy to find: we don’t discover his resting place until after the credits.

But don’t worry, because we have already done that work for you and we bring you the exact location of the science trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (map included). The trophy is located in Trinity Church, a church located in the south of the island of Manhattan.

Below you can see the exact location on the map of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:

Once you arrive at the place and find the church, you still have to look for the trophy. And it can be complicated, since it is quite small and difficult to recognize with the naked eye. Keep in mind that this is a bluish cube.

The science trophy is located in one of the towers of Trinity Church, resting on one of the landings (the same one where Miles left him at the end of his game). Keep an eye on the interaction icon (triangle button) to find it more easily.

Once located, interact with the trophy and Miles will say a few words. Immediately afterwards, you will obtain the Let Him Go trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and you will be closer to Platinum… Or maybe this was the only one you were missing and you have already achieved it, in which case… Congratulations!

In the next few days we will publish more guides for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Hobby Consolas, so if there are any other trophy that you have stuck on, stay tuned to the website.