The month of October 2023 will be remembered as one of the months in which biggest launches there were in the history of video games. Without going any further, on the same day we will receive two games that will most likely appear on the list of nominees fighting to win the award for best game of the year, as is the case with the latest from Insomniac Games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, or Nintendo’s newest, Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Regarding the best-known plumber in the industry, the reviews that the game has received have been fantastic, ranking within the Top 10 of the best rated games on Metacritic. In case you are looking to get hold of Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the cheapest way possible, you should know that the lowest price is on Amazon and Carrefour, both at a price of 46.90 euros.

The game is currently on pre-order, but the good news is that Its launch will take place tomorrow, October 20, so the wait to receive it will not be excessively long. In fact, even if it were in stock, if we chose the option of receiving it at home we would have to wait the same day to receive it, in the case of establishments like Amazon.

As for the title, Super Mario Bros. Wonder marks the triumphant return of the franchise to 2 dimensions. Unlike the latest games in the franchise, which have played or directly opted for three dimensions, this time we will find ourselves facing a “classic” title, but one that introduces endless playable novelties. In fact, from here our colleague Frankie MB has considered that he is the best 2D game in the franchise.

