The absence of Rachel Summers, one of the most important wielders of the Phoenix Force in Fall of X raises interesting questions. Why has Marvel left her out of it?

Let’s start with a riddle: The enigmatic Rachel Summers, daughter of Cyclops and Jean Grey, and one of the most powerful wielders of the Phoenix Force, is absent from the grand finale of Marvel’s Fall of X. Yes, friends, the heroine with deep connections in the X-Men universe has not had a presence in the outcome of Krakoa, and we wonder: Why?

The shadow of the Phoenix

Rachel isn’t just any mutant. She comes from a dystopian future where, unlike our timeline, Jean Gray never became the Dark Phoenix. In that apocalyptic future, she was born with the power of the Phoenix and has lived experiences that would make the strongest tremble. Oh, and let’s not forget, this girl has crossed dimensions.

Let’s do a quick review: the X-Men, that group of super-outcasts that has been protecting a world that fears them since 1963, have had iconic characters in their ranks such as Jean Grey, Cyclops, Wolverine, or Storm. The comic series has been an homage to the great X-Men stories of the ’80s, from Mutant Massacre to Days of Future Past. But what about Rachel?

A past and a future that weigh

Days of Future Past, that little gem by Chris Claremont, was where we met Rachel for the first time. In that terrifying future, she became a “mutant hunter” against her will, until she rebelled and traveled back in time to change history. Her powerful presence as Phoenix in the 80s has left its mark and her ability to travel through time makes her a unique character.

Rachel Summers’ legacy in the Marvel Universe

Emerging from a dystopian future where her mother, Jean Grey, never became the Dark Phoenix, Rachel carries the weight of legacy and tragedy on her shoulders. She made his first appearance in Days of Future Past, marking the destiny of the X-Men ever since. Becoming a mutant hunter in her timeline, she changed her destiny by traveling to the past. Her ability to move through time makes her a key figure in the mutant narrative, giving her a pivotal role in cosmic and dimensional events.

If we talk about wielders of the Phoenix Force, we have to mention characters like Jean Gray or Quentin Quire. But Rachel is distinguished by her emotional complexity and multidimensionality.. She has traversed dimensions, fought epic battles, and faced ethical dilemmas that make her unique. Her absence in “Fall of X” not only raises questions about her role in the Marvel universe, but also makes us reflect on the importance of complex characters in modern narratives.

Confrontation with Orchis and other dilemmas

Think about the role Rachel could have played in fighting Orchis, that anti-mutant human group, makes us imagine an even more epic ending. His absence feels like a missed opportunity to see a character with so much depth take on challenges that live up to his legacy.

Let’s talk about Excalibur. Do you remember? That British team where Rachel changed the course of many cosmic battles alongside people like Captain Britain. Her ability to move between dimensions and changing realities caused her to even assume the identity of Mother Askani in the distant future.

And now that?

Ever since Rachel adopted the name Prestige and returned to Earth, she has been a complicated figure. Her power has diminished, but her history and her legacy make her irreplaceable. Therefore, his absence in today’s Krakoa is a mystery that has us hooked.

In summary, Rachel is one of the most multifaceted and powerful figures in the X-Men mythology. Could it be that Marvel has future plans for her, or is this simply an unfair oversight? Whatever it is, the mutant universe wouldn’t be the same without her missing Phoenix.