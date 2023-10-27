Various rumors and reports claimed that the reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI was very close. In fact, it was said that the long-awaited title would be presented this week; However, many players have already lost hope and are not expecting anything soon.

In fact, part of the community is upset with the insiders and their leaks about the supposed reveal date. On the other hand, there are fans who, motivated by rumors, complained to Rockstar for not revealing the game these days.

Players are tired of waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI

The long-awaited title was trending on social networks practically all week, as many expected that its announcement would come one of these days by surprise. However, the week is about to end and now the networks are full of disappointment.

Many players asked for explanations from the supposed insiders and leakers who claimed that the title reveal was close. There are also people who begged Rockstar to end the wait once and for all and release the first trailer for the game.

On the other hand, there are fans who have not completely lost hope, as they believe that the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer may still arrive in the next few hours. The already desperate players kept their promise and started blocking accounts that talk about the game, its reveal, and its release.

Several social media users decided to make fun of the alleged leaks from insiders, because they believe that no one has credibility at this point.

Fans are disappointed by the lack of information about GTA VI

