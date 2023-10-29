This decision may not please everyone, but there is an explanation.

The official launch date of Disney Dreamlight Valley is approaching and there is news regarding the business model that the game will finally have. At first it was going to be free to play, but we have to talk about an unexpected turn no one expected. Through an entry on the game’s official website, they have explained the reason. So, all those who were planning to play this game, they will have to buy it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will leave early access on December 5 and the official launch will take place on the same day. The game’s developers, Gameloft, together with Disney/Pixar, They have made the decision to maintain the paid game. Now this could change in the future. By the way, once early access ends they will reveal all the new editions. Now, as a preview, we will say that the Gold Edition will not only include exclusive cosmetic items and more moonstones, but also the A Rift In Time expansion. It will also be possible to purchase the expansion separately.

It will be paid to continue offering a premium experience

There is a compelling reason for the game to be paid and not free to play. According to Gameloft and Disney/Pixar, they have made this decision in order to continue offering a premium experience to all players. This It will make it possible for them to fulfill their promise of continuing to release free content: new characters, kingdoms, clothing, furniture and much more. Additionally, all purchases that require moonstones will remain optional. What’s more, just like now, it will continue to be possible to get these stones completely free. However, players will also have the option to continue purchasing them.

Haven’t you heard of Disney Dreamlight Valley until now? Well, it is a life and adventure simulator where you have to explore, do missions and complete all kinds of activities. But this is not all, being a game in constant evolution always something new to explore and characters to meet. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the game is included in Xbox Game Pass and it seems that it will continue to be once the official launch takes place.

Finally, we remind you that Disney Dreamlight Valley It is a game for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Therefore, you can play regardless of the console you have.

