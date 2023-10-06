“The EU is failing. What do we have to do?”. Tomorrow, Saturday 7 October 2023, Yanis Varoufakis, Ece Temelkuran and Özge Inan discuss the future of Europe in Berlin, at the IM Delphi Theatre, 6.00 pm – Gustav-Adolf-Straße 2.

Faced with climate collapse and a potential nuclear catastrophe, while fixed-term work is a utopia and we witness a continuous cut in our welfare Yanis Varoufakis and Ece Temelkuran in dialogue with Özge Inan, will try to give answers to what really matters for European citizens outside of propaganda and election campaigns.

“Europeans are caught in a terrible conundrum. On the one hand, the radical and toxic centrists who run the EU are impoverishing Europe economically, morally and environmentally. On the other hand, right-wing populist and xenophobic nationalists support the dismantling of the EU and invoke the majority’s disgust with the establishment to build their own neo-fascist power base. Ultimately, they put him at the service of the establishment. Meanwhile the majority suffer from diminished lives, prospects and conditions. Furthermore, people and the environment are mercilessly exploited. How should progressive and internationalist Europeans respond? How can we oppose the two conflicting authoritarianisms at the same time?” Join us to develop a collective response. Yanis Varoufakis

Federico Dolce, national spokesperson for Mera and DiEM25 in Italy, will also be with them in Berlin, ready to give his contribution on how and what Italy can and must do to face the challenges of next autumn, starting from the financial sector up to foreign policy, also looking to the European elections. “With war upon us, the climate crisis, economic problems and a politics increasingly inclined towards nationalism and the powerful, Europe seems to have given up on wanting to build a future in which to hope, it must now choose whether to give itself a chance to survive or succumb to a dystopia that is already underway.”

Yanis Varoufakis is a Greek economist, author and politician. He was Greek Finance Minister from January to July 2015, where he led negotiations with Greece’s creditors. He resigned when he discovered that the government intended to sign the EU memorandum, despite a national referendum in which Greeks voted overwhelmingly against it. In 2016 he co-founded DiEM25 and is the General Secretary of MeRA25, the political party of DiEM25 in Greece. Yanis Varoufakis has just published the book Technofeudalism, What Killed Capitalism (Ed. Penguin Books, interviews available in The Guardian and The Times UK).

Ece Temelkuran is a Turkish journalist and author. She was a columnist for Milliyet (2000-2009) and Habertürk (2009 – January 2012) and presenter for Habertürk TV (2010-2011). You have twice been named “Turkey’s most read political columnist”. Her columns have also been published by international media such as The Guardian and Le Monde Diplomatique.

Federico Dolce graduated in Political Science and International Relations from the University of Turin. Campaign manager and political stategist, partner partner of a communications agency, he is president and founding partner of the Argo Study Center, national spokesperson for MERA25 Italia, and an expert on topics such as the labor market, political geography, Europe and information democracy.

Özge İnan studied law in Berlin. Meanwhile, he began writing a column for the sea rescue organization Mission Lifeline. After his first law exam, he worked for ZDF Magazin Royale and for the investigative department of the Süddeutsche Zeitung. His main topics are legal policy, distribution issues, gender, justice and Turkey. His debut novel, Natürlich kann man hier nicht leben, was published by Piper in July 2023.