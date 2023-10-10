One of the most interesting details of Dragon Ball GT was the appearance of the Black Dragon Balls.

Black Dragon Balls are a variant of these cosmic objects that appeared in Dragon Ball GT.

The Dragon Balls have been extremely important objects in the history of Dragon Ball, because, sometimes, These have helped bring back those who have died due to the villains’ attacks., but they have also been used for various selfish purposes. The latter is something present in both the original Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Super with Bulma’s superficial desires.

Although, throughout Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z The existence of the Dragon Balls was always known, when Dragon Ball GT was released a new type was introduced, which were called “Black Dragon Balls”.

This variant of the mythical Dragon Balls is quite mysteriousWell, not much is known about it. For this reason, we have prepared this post, in which we will tell you what they are, where they are located and what wishes they granted in Dragon Ball GT.

What are Dragon Ball Black Dragon Balls?

Although Dragon Balls have always been talked about in Dragon Ball, they are not usually highlights the fact that there are many types of these. For example, on the planet Namek there is a special variant that can summon Porunga, while in Dragon Ball Super, Super Dragon Balls were introduced.

Although Dragon Ball GT is not a saga that belongs to the canon of Toriyama’s work, brought with it many interesting elementssuch as Super Saiyan 4, the Evil Dragon Balls and, logically, the Black Dragon Balls.

Black Dragon Balls are a new type of this mystical item that is was sheltered in the Sacred Temple of Kami, in Dragon Ball GT. However, a classic villain from the original Dragon Ball, Pilaf and his henchmen, knew of his existence, so they scaled this structure to take control of him.

The main physical characteristic of the Black Dragon Balls is that, unlike those presented in Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Zthe stars inside are black and not orange as they were originally.

Black Dragon Balls are also known as Ultimate Dragon Balls, because they allow you to invoke the Definitive Shenlongwhich is red, instead of green.

By mistake, pilaf used the power of the Black Dragon Balls to make Goku have the body of a child, like in the original Dragon Ball saga.

Once used, the Black Dragon Balls do not spread throughout the world, but throughout the universe. That is why Goku, Trunks and Pan undertook this journey. to recover them and help the protagonist bring back his adult body.

Where are all the Black Dragon Balls from Dragon Ball

As we mentioned, after Pilaf used his wish for the Black Dragon Balls, These spread throughout the universe, landing on different planets that the protagonists had to visit. Next, we will tell you where each one was.

The 1-star Black Dragon Ball was found on Planet M2. The 2-star Black Dragon Ball was found on Planet Polaris. The 3-star Black Dragon Ball was found on Planet Cretaceous. The Black Dragon Ball was found on Planet Cretaceous. The 4-star Black Dragon Ball was found on Planet Monmath. The 5-star Black Dragon Ball was found on Planet Ruudeze. The 6-star Black Dragon Ball was found on Planet Bald. The 7-star Black Dragon Ball was found on Planet Monmath. the Planet Tigere.

The first part of Dragon Ball GT showed the space journey that Goku, Pan and Trunks starred in while they traveled the universevisiting these planets to obtain the Black Dragon Balls and recover Kakarot’s adult body.

However, although this was the premise, they were never used to make this wish, but other characters took the opportunity to make Ultimate Shenlong grant their selfish requests.

What wishes did the Black Dragon Balls grant?

If you saw Dragon Ball GT, you will remember that, despite the fact that Goku and company left in search of these Black Dragon Balls to recover Kakarot’s adult body, they were never used for this purpose.

Throughout Dragon Ball GT episodesthese Black Dragon Balls only granted two wishes.

On the one hand, at the beginning, Pilaf asked Ultimate Shenlong to Goku had the body of a child so he could defeat him. Although the latter did not happen, since the Saiyan still had a lot of power for this villain, but he did lose his adult body.

Later, when Baby had possessed Vegeta to create Vegeta Baby, the villain from the first part of Dragon Ball GT, He took advantage of the Black Dragon Balls to ask Ultimate Shenlong to once again create the planet Plant, also known as Planet Tsufrui, where all the people who were being controlled by this enemy would reside.

Definitely, although Dragon Ball GT is not a canonical saga, it did show many details about the Dragon Balls and their irresponsible and selfish usecausing serious consequences, such as the appearance of the Evil Dragons in the final part of this story.

