Ticketmaster’s new fan-to-fan ticket resale system has recently arrived in Spain after a controversial run in the United States. Some fans who have tried to buy tickets once they are sold out protest some conditions that they consider abusive, and because it allows excessive prices between buyers and sellers beyond official channels.

The controversial fan-to-fan. The latest protest linked to Ticketmaster has arisen when some social media users like X have noticed that the resale of tickets within the platform allows exorbitant prices for tickets. And in addition, abusive management fees are also included, which the company charges for the second time (since they were applied to the initial ticket purchase).









Too much Madonna. Users like Jorge ArenillasThus, they showed the attempt to buy a ticket for Madonna’s imminent concert at the Palau Sant Jordi on November 1, as part of her The Celebration Tour. In its day the most expensive tickets cost 300 euros, but in this resale they rise to 880 per ticket. And not only that: the new management fees charged by TicketMaster for this price are default tickets of 132 euros, adding up to a total of 1012 euros for a single ticket (although they are of the Platinum Reserved Seat category, yes).

How fan-to-fan works. It is an environment for buying and selling second-hand tickets in the Ticketmaster environment and which allows you to resell some tickets as long as the new price does not exceed the original price by 20% (which does not explain what has happened to those tickets of Madonna, which far exceed that percentage). Until recently it worked only in the United States, but the enormous demand unleashed by Taylor Swift’s future concert for 2024 in Madrid (the only one on her tour that will stop in Spain) has forced Ticketmaster to also open the system in our country since the beginning of september.

Fan-to-fan as an alternative route when there are problems. The fan-to-fan was opened in Spain (only for certain events) to give way to the 450,000 people who entered the system to purchase tickets, and who collapsed the system causing problems in the virtual queue or in the payment gateway . The complex system for accessing tickets was also highly criticized, which required prior registration in June to avoid, precisely, resale.

Taylor contra Ticketmaster. The opening of fan-to-fan in Spain is just the latest of the many confrontations that Taylor Swift has had with the ticket sales emporium. A year ago, Swift put aside her agreement with Ticketmaster due to the problems that many fans had had in purchasing tickets and which were partly due, according to the artist, to Ticketmaster’s lack of foresight. The resale phenomenon, which led to some tickets for Swift’s tour reaching $20,000, was once again on everyone’s lips, with artists like Rammsteim denouncing platforms like ViaGoGo.

The giant Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster’s absolute dominance over the ticketing business was confirmed in 2010 when it merged with event promoter Live Nation and formed Live Nation Entertainment. It is estimated that together they account for 70% of the ticket sales business. In 2019, this meant a legal clash with the North American Department of Justice to demonstrate that they were not engaging in a monopoly case, and that it comes from the bad practices that may arise from the promoter of an artist being the same company that sells their artists. tickets.

Note: We have tried to speak to Ticketmaster, but at the time of publishing this post we had not received a response. We will update the article with the data that we receive.

