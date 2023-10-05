Cyberpunk 2077 is a case study. Although it had an outstanding commercial performance at its launch, controversy surrounding bugs and other technical problems tarnished the name of the IP and the legacy of the Polish studio. Today, fortunately, the future looks brighter and CD Projekt RED already has plans for what’s next.

In late September, the open-world RPG saw a significant boost in popularity thanks to the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion and the debut of update 2.0, which incorporated quality-of-life improvements. CDPR confirmed that this content marks the end of the project.

While also working on the next installment of The Witcher, CD Projekt RED has already launched plans for Project Orion, the code name given to the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. How is development going? The best thing will be for fans to be patient.

Related video: Cyberpunk 2077 repaired its reputation… thanks to an anime?

Project Orion, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, is still very, very far away

In a recent presentation to investors, Adam Badowski, creative director of the Polish studio, confirmed that the new installment of the successful sci-fi franchise is in the “conceptual design” stage.

In addition, the CDPR member highlighted that the project will be designed by the team of veterans who were responsible for fine-tuning Cyberpunk 2077 and designing the Phantom Liberty expansion.

“We are going to work from North America, Vancouver and Boston, where the team leadership will be. And at the end of 2024, we will work with teams made up of several dozen people, while the goal is for half of the developers to work in the northern United States and the other in Poland,” highlighted the creative.

Cyberpunk 2077 is here to stay

Of course, Project Orion is shaping up to be an extremely ambitious project. Piotr Nielubowicz, the company’s financial director, used Cyberpunk 2077 as a reference and believes that the number of developers involved in production could rise to 500. Of course, this is only an estimate.

In case you missed it: Cyberpunk 2077 will have a live action adaptation thanks to the Mr. Robot studio

“In terms of the total staff needed for a production of this type, I think the best reference is Cyberpunk 2077, our most recent release. And it is a good reference point when thinking about the development team and future projects of this scale. I think it is safe to assume that it will require between 350 and 500 developers,” said Piotr Nielubowicz.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an impressive success

It is not surprising that CDPR devotes many resources to the production of Project Orion. At the end of the day, the first installment, despite all the controversy that arose around it, turned out to be an extremely successful project.

In the investor presentation, the Polish studio revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 has already reached the 25 million copies sold mark. On the other hand, the Phantom Liberty expansion had an outstanding launch after shipping 3 million units in its first week on the market.

But tell us, are you excited about the future of IP? Let us read you in the comments.

You can find the latest news about Cyberpunk 2077 if you visit this page.

Related video: Video games that deserve a second chance

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente