Some time has passed since that presentation in which Konami revived Silent Hill by announcing new projects. The franchise will be back with all kinds of proposals and one of them is an interactive series developed by Genvid Entertainment, Behavior Interactive and Bad Robot Games. So far, the idea is that it will debut this year but there is no release date, however, a clue points to the best possible time.

SILENT HILL: Ascension could debut on Halloween

The official site for SILENT HILL: Ascension was updated on October 2 in the Google Play Store and a supposed release date was added, we mention it as the official channels of the project have not said anything yet. According to the information, SILENT HILL: Ascension will debut on October 31, Halloween, at 7 PM (Mexico City time). It should be noted that at the end of September, the official project account on X | Twitter published a short video in which it anticipates that an important announcement is about to be made.

Taking into account the above and that the Halloween celebration lends itself to the debut of SILENT HILL: Ascension as the best possible moment, it is almost a fact that the project will debut on the indicated date and will be the one that will mark the beginning of this new era of Silent Hill as an entertainment franchise.

SILENT HILL: Ascension would be very close to debuting

What is SILENT HILL: Ascension?

SILENT HILL: Ascension is an interactive series inspired by Konami’s horror franchise. By accessing an online platform we will be able to get to know the characters, their stories and the persecution they experience at the hands of monsters from the town that fell from grace and gives its name to the IP. The spectators will make decisions and it is said that each day will be different depending on what they have selected so everyone will have a different experience. According to the official description, there will be changes that will respond to the decisions made by the user and others related to what the majority decides, so it is a project that combines private and community consumption.

According to the developers, not even they know the ending, they have only prepared different possibilities and it will be the fans’ task to reach the conclusion and define the path that leads to it.

