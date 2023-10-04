The moment in which these cards receive their buff can be key to whether or not they are worth it.

The official release date of EA Sports FC 24 It was less than a week ago, but Ultimate Team already offers lots of content to all users, thus promising us a multitude of options to improve our equipment. In it Objectives section we meet mission groups like Reyna RTTK or the one that gives us the special version of one of the most charismatic players in the history of Ultimate Team.

On the other hand, in the Staff Challengesthere are both those that reward with envelopessuch as the new 83+ Improvement, and those that give us playerssuch as Guimarães RTTK, Kudus RTTK or Coquelin RTTK, all letters from Road to the Playoffs event.

Precisely this promotion has brought users a doubt that is fundamental to evaluate many of the cardsAnd this is when will players improve. The most exclusive items, like Haaland or Luis Díaz, are already very good in themselves, but others need some of the increases to stand out, and The sooner they receive them, the more decisive they will become.. If it happens like in the last Ultimate Teams, each week there will be a themed team with increased stats, so receiving an upgrade a week before or after can be essential.

When will RTTK increase on average?

We all already know how these cards work. They will improve their rating by one point if they manage to win 2 games of the group stage of their European competition and another additional one if they qualify for the knockout round, either as first or second. However, there is no place within the game to warn you when your cards will be updated. To find out we must enter the EA Sports FC 24 website.

In it, if we deploy the Ultimate Team menu and click on Road to the playoffs, we will find a page completely dedicated to informing us about the promotion. Here we find data as interesting as the improvements that each card receives, to know where they are. But what we are looking for is hidden in the tab Frequently asked questionswhere he gives us the explanation in a very concise way.

The updates will be available every Friday, so you won’t have to wait for the group stage to end so that each card receives its improvement. That is, if a club achieves 2 victories in the first 2 attempts, your player will update sooner than another who is part of a team that needs the third game. This It gives even more value to those footballers who play in big teamsin which they have more possibilities of growing sooner.

Finally, on this website we also find other data that is interesting to highlight If it is the first time we experience this promotion. The first is that It is not necessary for the footballer in question to play and the second is that These cards only improve in the group stage, in playoffs they will no longer receive more increases. In any case, that will happen with the cards Road To The Final.

