The team that won the European Championship has evaporated, of the 16 Italians in the final today nine are missing. Having climbed onto the roof of Europe we immediately came down: the failed World Cup, Mancini fled and new scandals, in less than three years everything has changed

by our correspondent Andrea Di Caro

17 October – London

“Shit three years…”. It seems like yesterday but instead everything happened, while we remained still. Like Salvatores’ Italian soldiers in the Mediterranean, lost on an island, reached by chance by a broken plane by Lieutenant Carmelo La Rosa (Enzo Catania) who is amazed that they have been there for so long, unaware of everything that has happened in the meantime happened: “Three years? Fuck you’ve been here for three years? I can’t believe it. Don’t you know anything? It was September 8th…”.

Wembley, 11 July 2021, England v Italy \ Wembley, 17 October 2023, England v Italy. This is not a movie, but reality. And it hasn’t even been three full years, but only 2 years and three months. Which is even more impressive. Because almost nothing remains of the Azzurra enterprise and the team that built it. We climbed to the roof of Europe, we took a peek, convinced that we would also climb the roof of the world, and instead we swooped down, even tumbling down, sure each time that we had only slipped for a moment and that we would quickly climb back up, up to until the exclusion from the World Cup definitively brought us back to square one. This is nothing new, courses and recurrences in our football history: we have almost always achieved our triumphs through a sort of group magic and the unreal ability to pull off something impossible after serious scandals and adversities. It was like this in the 1982 World Cup after football betting, then in the 2006 World Cup after Calciopoli, then in 2021 after Covid which hit our country first. But every time after the feat we failed at the next big event: badly in Mexico 1986 and in South Africa 2010, not even qualifying for Qatar 2022. As if, once we have tasted the glory, the magic suddenly vanishes.

The group evaporated

Yet we had arrived at the Wembley victory at the culmination of a wonderful unbeaten streak that began in June 2018 and ended in October 2021: the success at the European Championship – which had also been facilitated by a series of aligned planets and a great union of a a strong but stingy group of champions – it didn’t seem casual. Roberto Mancini had worked hard on it, giving play, identity, courage, a sense of belonging and making the Italians fall in love with the national team as had rarely happened before. “It’s coming Rome!” shouted Bonucci and Chiellini with the cup in their hands on the Wembley pitch to banish that “It’s coming home” with which the English newspapers had predicted the victory of the country that invented football. Yes, Bonucci and Chiellini, a pair of lions. The two of them are part of everything that has changed in less than three years. Leader of a group that melted like snow in the sun. One fell out of favor at Juve and ended up in Germany at Union Berlin, the other in America for the last bits of his career. And then Insigne in Canada, Verratti in Arabia. All out of the national team. Like Jorginho, Florenzi, Emerson Palmieri, Bernardeschi, maybe Immobile. Nine players out of 16 who played in the final are not there today.

The mistakes made

We thought we were opening a cycle on July 11th, but instead it closed. And Mancini, as often happens to those who out of gratitude do not dump the men with whom he won (it also happened to Bearzot and Lippi), did not understand that he had to immediately turn the page. We still have that “we will definitely win the next one” ringing in our ears after the disappointing matches which then excluded us from Qatar 2022. We needed different planning, clarity, firmness, perhaps even cynicism. We certainly haven’t been helped by generational change. There were no ready-made talents champing at the bit behind the “Wembley heroes”. Unlike England who didn’t win but continued to grow and today, together with France, are the richest national team in the world in terms of quality of men and quantity of alternatives. And then Mancini… His sudden farewell in mid-August to fly to Arabia, in exchange for a pharaonic contract, was seen as a betrayal due to timing, motivations and excuses. We could have fallen even further into that dramatic footballing moment and seriously risked qualification for the next European Championship, but good luck came our way: two top coaches were free, Luciano Spalletti and Antonio Conte. But what if they were busy instead? Who would be entrusted with the bench? Better not to think about it. Spalletti’s choice immediately proved to be a saving grace due to his immediate ability to raise the flag that had fallen to the ground, restore enthusiasm, a spirit of belonging, rules and a game that aims to be free, dynamic, modern, relational (as they say today in Coverciano) without fear and no alibi. And to do so, Spalletti made decisive choices in less than two months, giving up those nine round of 32 games at Wembley 2021 and focusing on a new recruit. A team without phenomena, but which can still shine through the game.

The wasted opportunity

In these two years and three months of changes, we must not forget the great journey of our clubs last year in Europe with three finalists in the Cups, but nor the sporting problems and trials for the fictitious capital gains that swept away the Juve management, dominating for nine years in Italy, and now the Scommettopoli scandal whose boundaries and number of athletes involved are unknown. We have obtained the organization of the European Championship 2032 with Turkey but there are still many, too many delays on stadiums and structures. The 2021 European Championship did not act as a driving force for real, necessary change. We remained there, still. Every year round tables and general statements are organized on the health of our football in which the same problems are repeated and solutions are hoped for but they never arrive: stadiums, TV rights, nurseries, budgets… Wembley July 2021-Wembley October 2023 , “fuck (almost) three years…”, it’s time to start again.

October 17 – 7.25am

