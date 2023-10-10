loading…

Medical workers save children victims of Israeli military attacks in Gaza, Palestine. The West’s double standard attitude in dealing with Palestine and Ukraine has drawn criticism. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Following Hamas’s surprise Operation Storm al-Aqsa attack against Israel On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky offered his condolences to those who lost loved ones in what he called a “terrorist attack.”

“Israel’s right to defend itself is beyond question,” he said on social media X.

Many Western leaders, including United States (US) President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have voiced similar sentiments.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “Israel has the right to defend itself—today and in the future. The European Union stands with Israel.”

Quoting Al Jazeera’s report, Tuesday (10/10/2023) many social media users criticized the Western leaders’ statements, raising concerns about the perception of “double standards” in the West’s response to this event.

Most Western leaders praised Ukraine’s right to self-defense and condemned Russia’s invasion. However, some commentators argue that the same cannot be said about Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian West Bank and Gaza.

Aaron Bastani, a British journalist, said in X: “A clear double standard in supporting terrorism against civilian targets in Ukraine…and condemning it by Palestinians.”

Many internet users said Western diplomats and media often show solidarity with Ukrainians defending their homeland, but call Palestinians fighting against Israel “terrorists”.

An illustration frequently circulating on social media depicts a woman’s face, with one eye closed next to a Palestinian flag and the other open next to a Ukrainian flag, symbolizing the alleged double standards in how the two conflicts are viewed in the West.

A clip from a CNN interview with Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative, also appeared on social media. In the interview, he rhetorically questioned why the United States supports Ukraine in fighting the occupation, but supports the occupiers in the context of Palestine, where the occupation continues.