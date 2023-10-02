Discover the curious death in Sleepwalkers that makes us question if Stephen King is really that dark and evil

“Without vegetables, there is no dessert. Those are the rules”, and with these words, Stephen King left his mark on the healthiest murder in horror cinema. In a film in which the protagonists have a phobia of cats and feed on the life energy of virgins, nothing could prepare you for a murder carried out with an ear of corn.

Stephen King, the undisputed king of horror, has left us with a lot of memorable moments throughout his career. From Carrie and The Shining to Cujo and IT, King has shown his skill at scaring us in a thousand and one ways. However, sometimes his genius lies in the absurd, and in 1992 he left us with a gem in this sense: Sleepwalkers.

Sleepwalkers: a minor work with a major moment

Sleepwalkers has the dubious honor of being King’s first film not based on one of his novels. Written directly as a script, The film is revealed to be a campy horror piece that prioritizes fun over genuine terror.. However, his greatest appeal lies in his unusual and comical range of murders, including a death committed with an ear of corn.

The plot revolves around Charles Brady (Brian Krause) and his mother Mary (Alice Krige), who are Sleepwalkers, vampire-like beings. They feed on the life force of virgins and their greatest weakness is cats. Charles attempts to woo and feed on Tanya Robertson (Mädchen Amick), who manages to wound him enough to escape. Eventually, Mary, Charles’s mother, decides to take matters into her own hands.

The climax: A plant murder that defies logic

Mary enters the Robertson home, incapacitates Tanya’s parents, and confronts a police officer in the kitchen.. After the officer fails miserably in his attempts to shoot her, Mary decides to end the confrontation in a creative way. She grabs an ear of corn from a dinner plate and buries it into the officer’s back, killing him instantly. All accompanied by the sarcastic comment: “Without vegetables, there is no dessert. “Those are the rules.”

Why does this absurd murder work?

This death has earned a special place in the history of horror films due to the absurdity of its execution. But what makes it so iconic? Maybe it’s because Sleepwalkers is already a film that doesn’t take itself seriously and breaks the mold of horror films based on Stephen King’s novels that we know. The film is riddled with quirky plot decisions, cheesy dialogue, and special effects that, while not bad for their time, could make you tear your eyes out today.

King’s script is full of hilarious moments, such as when Charles kills a teacher while exclaiming, “People should really learn to keep their hands to themselves. Here’s yours,” handing him his own severed hand. Or the time he kills another officer by sticking a pencil in his ear and proclaiming, “Police spike!”

Death by Corn Cob is genius precisely because of its absurdity. It’s a reminder that the horror genre has room for everything, from psychological horror to the most delirious dark humor. Sleepwalkers may not be King’s best work, but it is certainly one of his most entertaining. And in a world full of brutal and terrifying murders, perhaps what we really need is a healthy dose of creativity… and vegetables.