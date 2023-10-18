A tornado of Megalodons and Pterodactyls? That’s the premise of Sharknado’s new approach, Monsternado

What happens when you mix a tornado with Megalodons, Pterodactyls and prehistoric monsters? You get Monsternado! But don’t worry, fans of the most unlikely cinema, what would happen if we gave this concept a twist? We are talking about a tornado full of classic universal monsters: Dracula, Frankenstein, The Wolf Man and more. But before we delve into this storm of ideas, let’s get into the details of the original Monsternado.

So here’s the gist: Monsternado is a movie that focuses on a tornado infested with prehistoric creatures. From the Bermuda Triangle, this spiral of death heads towards the land, bringing with it a fauna worthy of a history book… but much more lethal. According to Keith Leopard, the president of the studio, this film is “fun, scary and full of very cool special effects sequences.” To give you an idea, Tyler James, the director, also brought us The Loch Ness Monster, which also comes out in November. Come on, the studio is determined to put fear into our bodies through good means.

The prehistoric Monsternado parade: It’s not just a wind vortex

If you stop to think, there’s something undeniably appealing about the concept. Who wouldn’t want to see a storm loaded with creatures you’d normally only find in a natural history museum? But let’s go beyond the Megalodons and Pterodactyls that we already know will be there. Let’s imagine what other prehistoric beasts could make a starring cameo in this movie.

How about a Spinosaurus, the largest predator to walk the Earth? Or a Parasaurolophus, that herbivorous dinosaur with a trumpet-shaped crest, which could add a curious and less aggressive touch to the film. And let’s not forget sea creatures like the Ammonite or the Mosasaur, which could make even safe oceans become a threat.

In the end, Monsternado’s greatness could also lie in its diversity of creatures, showing that prehistory is far from being a closed book and offering us a visual spectacle that goes beyond simple destruction. It would be a true carnival of nature, but one you would prefer to watch from the safety of your couch..

If you are a fan of monster movies, or simply of crazy ideas that could only come from cinema, you will have the opportunity to see this cinematographic experiment from the November 14thboth in digital format and on DVD.

Universal’s bumpy ride with its monsters

If we talk about monsters in cinema, we cannot ignore Universal’s Dark Universe. Here’s a quick lesson for the clueless: Universal tried to launch their own cinematic universe with classic monsters, something like a Marvel but darker and creepier. Yes, we were excited, but things didn’t go as expected.

First came Dracula: Untold in 2014, a film that aimed to revitalize Transylvania’s most famous count. But not even Dracula could resurrect this cinematic universe; The film did not achieve a great impact either critically or at the box office. Then, in 2017, came The Mummy with Tom Cruise. The hype was real, but when the public was able to see it, let’s say that many preferred to wrap themselves in a bandage and pretend to be asleep. The film was not exactly a runaway success, leaving Universal’s Dark Universe quite a bit in the shadows.

So why do we believe that the concept of a Monsternado full of universal monsters would be a revolution? Simple. There is no need to take yourself too seriously here or create a web of complex stories. A tornado full of monsters is, above all, an adventure, a cinematic event that grabs us and tells us: “Hey, this is crazy, but you’re going to enjoy every minute.” There is no room for deep drama or forced connections between characters. It’s pure entertainment and adrenaline, which is what these classic monsters really need to capture our attention again.