Suara.com – Recently, social media has been abuzz with the problems between Tissa Biani and Fuji. Dul Jaelani’s lover admitted that he was uncomfortable with Fuji fans who often compared their idols to him.

Therefore, he became inflamed through several posts on his social media accounts. Don’t even hesitate to spray Fuji fans.

Initially, Dul Jaelani’s lover uploaded dozens of blasphemous comments he received after ‘touching’ Fuji. He was cursed at by fans of Fadly Faisal’s younger brother because they thought he was disturbing their idol.

“The previous stories are some examples of fanatical individuals. Many hate speech comments bring people down,” wrote Tissa Biani in her Instagram Story upload, Sunday (29/10/2023).

Then the 21 year old actress said that she and Fuji had no personal problems. Tissa Biani also did not confirm that her friend of her age was also exposed to insults. However, Tissa confided in her that she could not deny her feeling of discomfort as she was always said to be following Fuji every time he moved.

“What I have a problem with is that I really feel uncomfortable with people who always link any post to him (and they do this repeatedly, that’s why I’m posting this),” wrote Tissa Biani.

“This dancing is said to be following him. Wearing these clothes is said to be following him. Changing your hair style is said to be following him. Some even say that you have a career or are famous because of him,” said Tissa continuing.

Several times, Fuji fans caused riots. In fact, this often makes Fuji feel that everything is wrong because its fans are too fanatical.

Meaning of Fanaticism

Referring to adult clinical psychologist Mega Tala Harimukhti, fanaticism is an understanding where people usually have excessive interest in something.

This turns out to be different from the definition of fanaticism itself. Fanatics are more dangerous because they can harm people who disagree with them.

Who would have thought that in the case of Fuji and Tissa Biani, fans would already be involved in disturbing their lives too much. Because their fanaticism can even lead to fighting between people who initially had no problem.

The Main Cause of Fans Can Be Fanaticism

Quoting a statement from psychologist Intan Erlita, fans’ excessive fanaticism towards their idols can actually be categorized as a psychological disorder.

The main cause of this excessive fanaticism occurs because the sense of ownership is too great so that if an idol responds as expected it can cause feelings of anger, jealousy, and even revenge.

This has also happened several times to Fuji fans. Before the Fuji fan case with Tissa Biani, a fan also created an account to spread hate speech towards Aurel Hermansyah and even Atta Halilintar.

According to Fuji himself, he felt tired and reminded his fans not to cause trouble on other artists’ social media accounts. The reason is, he was also affected and even felt guilty because of the actions of his fanatical fans.