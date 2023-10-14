Discover how Jack Nicholson’s design challenges and allergies shaped one of cinema’s most iconic Jokers

The next time you see the unforgettable performance of Jack Nicholson as the Joker in Tim Burton’s Batman, you will be able to notice something special on his face. And no, we’re not just talking about that twisted smile! If you’ve ever wondered how those expressive details were achieved, we have news that might surprise you: Nicholson is allergic to Spirit gum, a staple glue in the world of movie makeup!

While Nicholson’s makeup could not rely on standard techniques due to his Allergy al Spirit gum, this turned out to be a blessing rather than a curse. Ingenious work was done on his face, using molds with various expressions of the actor to create that eternal smile. And fortunately, the result was an iconic design that has stood the test of time.

Between the vision of the director and the actor: a unique Joker

Sure, we could talk about Joaquin Phoenix and his amazing performance in Joker, but there is something about Nicholson’s version that lingers in our collective memory. Behind the scenes, Tim Burton, Nicholson and the makeup team led by Nick Dudman had a great collaboration to make the character a reality. Dudman recalled that Nicholson’s version was informed by an open process that involved both the actor and the director, from the costumes to the makeup.

He lasts It wasn’t just a set of clown clothes.. It had to be the progression from a dapper gangster in a pinstripe suit to a totally eccentric character due to the infamous acid dip. Inspired by Nicholson’s taste for high-quality London tailoring, the designers rushed to Saville Row to make a suit worthy of the character’s extravagance.

Makeup feat: a scene that went unnoticed

A detail that many may overlook is a scene in which the Joker applies skin-colored makeup over his acid-induced white skin. This might seem simple, but achieving it in real life was a mammoth task that required a high degree of precision and multiple layers of makeup, from PAX paint to silicone oil.

Nearly 35 years after the film’s release, it’s hard to imagine anyone else in that role. Every choice, from the shade of green in his hair to the design of his suit, paid off handsomely, and Nicholson’s take on the Joker has left an indelible mark both on the big screen and in our hearts.

The most unique Batman created by Tim Burton

Ah, Batman from 1989, a gem of cinema that brought us to a Michael Keaton surprisingly effective as the Dark Knight. With Tim Burton at the helm, the film immerses itself in a gotham and gloomy aesthetic of Gotham that marked a before and after. But, come on, what really left us speechless was Jack Nicholson’s Joker, a performance for the annals of history. Who could forget it?

On the other hand, Batman Returns, also directed by Tim Burton, was released as the sequel to Burton’s original in 1989. This film offers us another unforgettable villain, the Penguin played by Danny DeVito. In this universe, Burton continues his gothic vision of Gotham, but adds an extra layer of weirdness and whimsy. Again, costumes and makeup play a crucial role. DeVito’s Penguin, with its grotesque appearancecontrasts impressively with the elegant Michael Keaton.

Both films are vital to understanding how filmmakers can leave their mark on already consolidated universes. But today, our protagonist is Jack Nicholson, whose Joker, even with obstacles and allergies, has managed to make history.