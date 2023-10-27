The debate about the convenience of time changes has intensified in recent times. The European Parliament has been testing for years that they do not want to change the time, the anti-winter time brigades are accumulating… And there is a very mobilized minority that defends that Spain should be in another time zone. These discussions (which at the official level are closed) that are small compared to the time in which each Spanish province had its own local timewhich was its mean solar time.

Because before the need to establish coordination around the times of different countries at an international level became evident, based on a universal reference time, the civil time of Spain was set by the Madrid meridian whose length is 3º 41′ 16″ W. But Madrid time was not the time of the entire country. Each province had its own time depending on its geographical location.

To give us an idea, the time difference between A Coruña and Girona was about 45 minutes. Between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the two largest cities in the country, the dissimilarity was half an hour. A circumstance that would be inconceivable today, not so much then.

When you lived most of the time in the same place and travel was slow, it wasn’t too much of a problem if the neighboring province had a different schedule. But when it came to traveling by rail across territories, the problems were evident.

Although each place had its corresponding time, its mean solar time, at the end of the 19th century this was not a practical measurement. In countries like the United Kingdom, France and Germany, they began to unify railway timetables to morning hours. their respective capitals or Greenwich, in the case of the British Isles. This practice resulted in station clocks and those in official buildings giving different times in many cities, but it greatly simplified railway organization.

The day of the big time change in Spain

The continuous and successful development of railway and navigation lines, creating rapid ease in communications and the almost elimination of time in those carried out by electric currents, have thus reduced distances, bringing closer the moments of execution of a large number of events, which have come to demand a radical variation in the way of counting time, unifying as much as possible the differences caused by the geographical positions of the various points on the earth.

Thus begins the explanatory statement in which the president of the Council of Ministers of 1900, Francisco Silvela, addresses the regent María Cristina of Habsburg-Lorraine so that Spain adopts the time referred to the Greenwich meridian. She, in response to her proposal, decreed in the name of her son, the future King Alfonso XIII, the following:

The service of the railways, posts, telegraphs, telephones and steam lines of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, as well as that of the ministries, courts and public offices, will be regulated according to the mean solar time of the Greenwich meridian, commonly called time. of Western Europe. […] These provisions will come into force from the moment in which, according to the time indicated in art. l°, will begin on January 1, 1901.

Through this royal decree signed by the Regent of Spain on July 26, 1900 and published by the Madrid Gazette—the BOE of the time—on July 28, 1900, an official time was implemented in Spain. The same legal rule also established that the hours would be counted in a continuous series of 24, the counting beginning at midnight. In this way, according to the decree of Maria Cristina of Habsburg-Lorraine, the terms morning, afternoon and night can be omitted.

But before this transcendental decree came into force on the first day of 1901, inaugurating the 20th century, a royal order of November 16, 1900 published in the Madrid Gazette on November 20, as recalled in a work by Pere Planned, the specific instructions were detailed for their practical application in the particular case of the railway service, then governed by Madrid time: it was time to advance the clocks.

At eleven hours forty-five minutes (current time or Madrid meridian time) on the night of December 31, all railway service clocks will be advanced fifteen minutes.

The changes were transferred more than two decades later to the Canary Islands, correcting the lack of mention of the territory in the royal decree of 1900 and establishing its hour less with respect to the peninsula, closing the circle. Just as the Government of the time intended, eliminating the different local times The schedule was unified throughout the territory and, incidentally, they participated in the establishment of international hours by taking as reference a single initial meridian, the Greenwich meridian. A recommendation agreed upon by Spain and about thirty countries at the International Meridian Conference in 1884. At the same time, the implementation of world time zones was carried out.

‘La Vanguardia’ of November 16, 1900 celebrated the royal decree in the following way: “Let us be fair and be grateful this time for an act that tends to Europeanize us.” And he continued: “The advantages of these modifications are obvious.”

In the Sciences, as in the uses of civil life, the disparity of hours always implies annoying work and confusion. These difficulties appear in full relief at the times of train departures and arrivals. You always have to make an addition or subtraction to go from local time to Madrid time, an amount that varies from one town to another. With the new reform, the time of the official clocks is the same as that of the station and there is no need to worry about making any calculations. And this advantage is not only internal, but international.

The only drawback that the author of the article, José Comas Solá, found was one that will be familiar to us: the difference between the official time and the solar time. “It could happen, adopting initial meridians, that when our clock struck 12, that is, midday, the Sun was significantly separated from the astronomical meridian or was not at its maximum height above the horizon,” he asserted. “This inconvenience, which if it acquired large proportions would be serious, in the present case is of no importance.”

Months before, days after the royal decree was published, the same Catalan media reported on how to adapt to the 24-hour format. He did so based on a recommendation given by “a diplomat who spends the summer in San Sebastián” to the correspondent of another media outlet, ‘El Imparcial’. An explanation that was also replicated by other newspapers of the time such as ‘El Liberal’.

The procedure consists of subtracting two units and taking the last digit of the remaining number. That number will indicate the old time. For example: to find out what ancient time nineteen is, subtract two and there are nineteen left. The last figure of seventeen, that is, seven, is the number of the old hour. Fifteen will be three in the afternoon. Twenty-three, eleven at night. By the same procedure, but adding two instead of subtracting, the new hours can be set based on the old ones.

The rest, as they say, is history. And time, that too.

Imagen | CC

