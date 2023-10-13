Israel occupied the Gaza Strip for nearly forty years, from the late 1960s until 2005, when it unilaterally withdrew in what was called “disengagement.” On September 12, 2005, the last Israeli soldier left the Strip, which came under the complete control of the Palestinian Authority (the Palestinian state entity that today governs only the West Bank). The withdrawal of the Israeli army was the conclusion of a much debated and arduous process. The consequences were enormous and for years they affected life within the Strip.

During the twentieth century the Gaza Strip, for centuries inhabited largely by people of the Muslim religion, was governed by very different entities.

Until 1918 it was part of the Ottoman Empire, from 1918 to 1948 together with the entire region that includes Israel and Palestine it was governed by a sort of protectorate of the British Empire. After the Second World War, according to the UN, it should have returned to a future Palestinian state, but pending its creation it was entrusted to the protection of Egypt. Israel occupied it militarily in 1967 during the Six Day War, fought and won against the armies of Egypt, Syria and Jordan. Since the years following the conquest, the Israeli government has built military bases and colonies of Israeli inhabitants in the Strip. In 2001, the inhabitants of the Israeli settlements in the Strip were just under 7,000.

Settlements are settlements in Palestinian territory of Israeli citizens, who exploit Israeli military control of the occupied areas to build houses and found communities with a strong Jewish character, claiming their connection with the territory. They have been considered illegal by the vast majority of the international community for decades, and Israel regularly receives criticism and accusations over their expansion.

It was the then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, a former soldier and right-wing politician known for being very tough on the Palestinians, who decided to leave the Strip. In the early 2000s, Sharon believed, amid much controversy, that remaining in that territory was no longer in Israel’s interests and ordered the removal of the settlements and the transfer of their inhabitants. At that time, there were 21 settlements in the Strip, inhabited by around 8,500 Israeli citizens: a very small percentage of people compared to the total population of Israel (around 7 million people), whose security also cost the Israeli state a lot of money.

When Israel decided to leave the Strip, many of the settlers opposed the decision and were forcibly removed by the Israeli military themselves.

Sharon officially justified the choice by claiming that it would change the security of the Israeli state for the better, as well as the perception of it abroad. According to other interpretations, Sharon’s move was less selfless. Abandoning Gaza would have allowed them to concentrate their attention and resources on the West Bank, where most of the Israeli colonies were already located at that time: the more traditional Jews in fact claim a cultural and religious link with the West Bank which, in their opinion, legitimized them to occupy that territory .

Today in the West Bank there are just under 300 settlements in which around 700 thousand Israelis live (in 2012 there were 520 thousand).

The Israeli government was also aware that the management of the Gaza Strip would be complex for the Palestinian Authority, given that the radical Islamist movement Hamas was already quite popular in the Strip. According to some interpretations, Sharon’s decision was made after a precise calculation: without control of the Gaza Strip the Palestinian Authority would have been weaker and less legitimate in representing Palestinian interests, and his attempts to achieve a true Palestinian state would have lost strength.

Disengagement was first proposed by Prime Minister Sharon in 2003, became an official government proposal in 2004, and was approved by the Israeli parliament in 2005. The political process occurred amid an ongoing Palestinian uprising known as the Second Intifada: intifada it is an Arabic word that means “shock”, “revolution”, and the Second Intifada was a long period of violent protests that began on 28 September 2000 when Sharon himself visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, a sacred place for both Jews and Muslims, and highly contested. The visit was seen as a provocation by people of the Muslim religion.

Between 2000 and 2005, in the Second Intifada, around a thousand Israelis and four thousand Palestinians were killed in terrorist attacks and violent clashes (there had also been a First Intifada, between the end of the 1980s and the beginning of the 1990s, but it was less violent).

Some also interpreted Sharon’s decision to withdraw the Israelis from Gaza as a way to facilitate a temporary decrease in tensions and a reduction in violence. According to others, as mentioned, the objective had always been to concentrate one’s attention on greater development of the colonies in the West Bank, and to divide the government of the two Palestinian territories to weaken his political class.

The “Law implementing the disengagement plan” provided that from the beginning of April 2005 the voluntary transfers of the over 8,000 Israeli inhabitants of the Strip would begin: this included compensation of around 200 thousand dollars per family, as well as the assistance of nurses and psychologists and a help from the army for the removal of the settlers’ goods.

However, there was a strict deadline by which the transfer of the civilian population had to be completed, August 15th. Anyone who did not leave the colonies spontaneously by that date would be forcibly relocated. The plan was supported by about half of Israelis (according to polls), but encountered strong and radical opposition both within the settlements and among some Israeli citizens.

Starting from July 13, the government decided to close the last access to the Gaza Strip that remained open, making the area a military garrison forbidden to non-residents. The intent was to avoid infiltration of demonstrators who opposed the disengagement, but it was not completely successful: a few hundred people managed to enter the Strip and the colonies on foot.

On August 15, 14 thousand Israeli soldiers were used in the forced transfer of settlers and “infiltrators” remaining in the territory. Many left peacefully, others were dragged out by force. In general the use of force was very limited, we saw scenes of soldiers and settlers crying or praying together, while some residents set fire to them before finally leaving their homes, to prevent anything from being left to the Palestinians. The decision of what to destroy after the evacuation would be hotly debated afterwards as well.

In some cases the settlers barricaded themselves in the houses, blocked the roads and tried to convince the soldiers not to proceed with the eviction.

In the Neve Dekalim colony, a group of fifteen American Orthodox Jews threatened to set themselves on fire. It was not possible to complete the clearing on the 15th, but it took an extra week. On August 19, in protest, a group of settlers left their homes with a yellow Star of David on their chest, linking what was happening to the Nazi persecution of the Jews before and during the Second World War. On August 22, the last Israeli civilian also left the Strip.

The plan initially envisaged that the abandoned structures would be left as they were, also to save time, work and money. The only exception foreseen was for the 28 synagogues, which would have been demolished (one dismantled and rebuilt elsewhere) to avoid the risk that they could be “desecrated”. Months of controversy and debate instead led to a different solution: the 2,800 houses were destroyed, the demolition of the synagogues was blocked.

On August 28, the Gush Katif cemetery was also dismantled; the bodies present in the 48 tombs were exhumed by soldiers coordinated by military rabbis and reburied in cemeteries chosen by the families, also transferring all the earth that had been in contact with the remains, to follow religious dictates. The operation lasted until the first of September, while in the following days the last military installations were removed: on the 12th the last soldier also left and the management of the Strip passed to the Palestinian Authority.

In the Palestinian celebration that followed there were actually episodes of desecration of the synagogues, which were then demolished by the Authority’s bulldozers the following day.

During the clearance operations, hundreds of Israelis were arrested and 482 cases resulted in charges for crimes related to the uprising. In January 2010, however, the Israeli parliament approved an amnesty for over 400 of them: only those accused of crimes that had put people’s lives at risk, those accused of serious violence and use of explosives, as well as those who had criminal record.

The “disengagement” operation cost the Israeli state a total of around 3 million dollars, which however continued to maintain control over the air and maritime space of the Strip, as well as six of the seven border access points and population registers. Gaza continues to this day to be dependent on Israel for water, electricity, communications and other services, as was even more evident after the Israeli government’s announcement of the beginning of the “total siege” of the Gaza Strip.

The political consequences of “disengagement” were numerous. Benjamin Netanyahu, then Finance Minister, left the government, which fell a few months later. Sharon founded a centrist party but five months later, in January 2006, he suffered a stroke and remained in a coma for the following eight years, until his death. In January 2006 the Palestinian Authority organized legislative elections in the Gaza Strip: the radical Hamas movement won, and following the elections a civil war began between the moderate Fatah party, which controls the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas. The war was won by Hamas.

Since then, Hamas has governed the Strip in a violent and authoritarian manner. It has never organized elections again and has never managed to mend relations with Fatah and the Palestinian Authority.