The release date of Mission Impossible 8 remains unknown. However, an approximation of its launch can now be established.

Many people are wondering when is the release date of Mission Impossible 8. According to a report from The Wrap, resuming production of the action film starring Tom Cruise is a “high priority” for Paramount Pictures once the Hollywood actors’ strike comes to an end. This is certainly an encouraging sign. The media outlet also points out that, due to strikes by scriptwriters and actors, a delay in film production has accumulated. Some films that were underway before the strikes, but are now on hold.

So, When will Mission Impossible 8 hit theaters? Well, it’s hard to say for sure. Previously, director Christopher McQuarrie stated on Collider that much of filming had already been completed before stopping in July. And that the current plan is to finish near the beginning of 2024. “It is a great challenge and a very tight schedule,” indicated the film’s director. “The plan to finish all principal photography is early next year.” That is a very important indication.

This would be the approximate release date of the eighth installment

Paramount Pictures

More than three months of lost production time will undoubtedly force Mission: Impossible 8 to abandon its original planned release date of June 28, 2024. From there, a date at the end of 2024 or even 2025 would be probable. In the seventh film in the action film franchise, Ethan Hunt and his fellow IMF agents embarked on a frantic quest to control a dangerous artificial intelligence called The Entity. That’s supposed to be the starting point.

In the end, Ethan Hunt manages to obtain both halves of the AI ​​key with the help of his partners after a fast-paced action sequence aboard a speeding train. And that’s essentially where the movie ends. Presumably, Mission Impossible 8 will focus on the quest to take control of the Entity or destroy it completely. Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames are expected to return for the sequel alongside Tom Cruise. Do you want to know how the story ends?