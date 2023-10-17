Suara.com – Prabowo Subianto finally opened his voice regarding when he would declare his candidate for vice president of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM). Prabowo said that the announcement of a vice presidential candidate was not made in a hurry.

Prabowo emphasized this in response to a question about whether the declaration of waiting for the general chairmen of political parties to gather was complete by waiting for the return of PAN General Chair Zulkifli Hasan from China or not.

“Ojo kesusu, ojo grusa grusu, then we… it’s called democracy,” said Prabowo at his residence on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta, Tuesday (17/10/2023).

Prabowo also responded to information regarding Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s joining the Golkar party, following the strong opportunity for President Jokowi’s son to become vice presidential candidate alongside him.

However, Prabowo was reluctant to comment on Gibran’s question, which was reportedly directed at Golkar. He just gave a thumbs up gesture from inside the car.

Previously, the Chairman of the Golkar Party Expert Council, Agung Laksono, revealed that the vice presidential candidate for Prabowo Subianto in the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) came from Golkar.

In the future, Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate will first become a Golkar cadre, if the person selected is a figure outside the Golkar party. Agung called it “Golkakan”.

“I heard that there is a commitment that the slot for KIM’s vice presidential candidate from the Golkar party, even if it is not from Golkar, will be ‘Golkarized’ first. This could be through AMPI or other creative mass organizations,” said Agung, quoted from his statement to journalists in Jakarta, Tuesday (17 /10).

Previously, Agung spoke about the opportunity for Gibran Rakabuming Raka to join the Golkar Party. He does not mind if the son of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi becomes a cadre of the Golkar Party.

Agung invited Gibran to join the Golkar Party. According to him, the presence of the Mayor of Solo in the Golkar Party shows that the Golkar Party is a middle party which is one of the choices for young people.

“In principle, we welcome you, we will welcome you well if Gibran wants to join,” said Agung.

Agung said that the Golkar Party as a middle party is very open to all groups, including young people. Moreover, he said, the Golkar Party has a history of being a very honorable institution and consistently building progressive work.

“Golkar’s identity is work and work for the community, so there is a real contribution from every government. With his current position as Mayor of Solo, of course Gibran’s presence will show Golkar’s identity as a party that focuses on the real work of its cadres as leaders of the nation,” said Great.

According to Agung, if Gibran chooses the Golkar Party as his next political vehicle, this will prove that the Golkar Party is a forum that has produced many nationalist and moderate national leaders in the eyes of young people.

“In the eyes of young people, Golkar is a gathering place for nationalists, tolerant moderates, including professional and religious circles. So this might be a consideration for young people, including Gibran, to join Golkar,” said Agung.

Wait for Pata Ketum KIM Complete

The presidential candidate from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM), Prabowo Subianto, will wait for all the supporting parties to gather in full before finally declaring a vice presidential candidate.

Previously, Prabowo even postponed the general chairman’s meeting in the coalition because PAN General Chairman Zulkifli Hasan was on duty in China accompanying President Joko Widodo’s visit.

Secretary General of the Gerindra Party, Ahmad Muzani, emphasized that regarding the timing of the cawapres declaration, he was waiting for the parties in the Forward Indonesia Coalition to gather first. This assertion answered the discourse which stated that Prabowo would declare his vice presidential candidate on Tuesday (17/10) to coincide with Prabowo’s 72nd birthday.

“(Announcement of the vice presidential candidate) after the coalition parties gathered,” said Muzani after the Gerindra advisory board meeting at Prabowo’s residence on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta, Monday (16/10) evening.

Muzani has not yet confirmed when the full party meeting in the Advanced Indonesia Coalition will be held again.

“Yes, we are matching all the time of the general chairmen, some of whom are still abroad,” he said.

Later, Prabowo will again gather the general chairs of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition to further receive input from each of them. Muzani confirmed that the meeting would be held when the eight party leaders in the Advanced Indonesia Coalition were already in Jakarta.

“Yes. The general chairs of political parties, God willing, when everyone is in Jakarta, maybe they will hold a meeting soon,” said Muzani.