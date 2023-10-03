Black Friday is a long-awaited event for many people to get items that they have always wanted to buy or need, but especially on this date it becomes much more accessible. During Black Friday you see the best discounts on all types of products. Normally many stores, retailers and department stores tend to participate by lowering the price of many products.

When does Black Friday start?

Initially it was celebrated on Fridays, but this custom has been changing and has been extended to the entire week and to the subsequent Monday, called “Cyber Monday”. He Black Friday is celebrated every year on the last Friday of November, so this time the most important day will be Friday, November 24.

In 2023, Black Friday will begin its campaigns on November 20 and will continue throughout the week, until reaching the culminating day: November 24. The following Monday, that is, the Cyber ​​Monday will be celebrated on November 27 which, as its name suggests, is more inclined towards offers on electronics.

What stores participate in Black Friday?

Normally several businesses tend to join in, but the largest stores such as Amazon, Walmart, Mercado Libre, Adidas, Samsung or Gaia participate in Black Friday, although this information may differ from one year to the next.

In the case of Mexico, purchases are generally made online and on some selected items. From November 24 to 26, you can buy different things with discounts in participating stores.

