Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh invites international diplomats to break the Ramadan fast in Doha, Qatar, April 13, 2023. Haniyeh lives comfortably in Qatar, while Gazans suffer under Israeli bombardment. Photo/Hamas.ps

GAZA – Shortly after the start of Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel on October 7, a video began circulating showing the group’s leader; Ismail Haniyeh, in his elegant office in Qatar’s capital, Doha.

He witnessed the attack dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm via the Al Jazeera channel and “prostrated gratitude” with a group of other Hamas officials for the deaths of more than 1,300 people in Israel.

Over the years, Haniyeh has been rebuked by many Palestinians for living a comfortable life in Qatar, far from the hardships of Gaza.

In the oil-rich Gulf monarchy, Haniyeh and those closest to him enjoy protection.

Prior to Hamas’ victory in the Palestinian elections against Fatah in 2006, Haniyeh was not a prominent member of the Hamas group’s leadership. After the electoral victory, his star began to rise.

He was appointed prime minister of the Palestinian Authority in the Gaza Strip, and his wealth grew rapidly thanks to the control he and other ministers in the Hamas government exercised over the Gaza economy and the taxes they imposed on goods imported into the Gaza Strip from Egypt.

Senior Hamas figures, including Haniyeh, imposed a 20 percent tax on all trade passing through the tunnels, according to a 2014 report in Ynet, an Israeli news site.

A senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official has alleged that the tunnel smuggling market has turned 1,700 senior Hamas officials into millionaires, according to a report in a Saudi weekly; Al-Majalla.

In 2010, Haniyeh spent USD4 million to buy a plot of land on the Gaza coast near the Shati refugee camp where she grew up, which she registered in her son-in-law’s name. That’s according to Egyptian magazine reports; Rose al-Yusuf.

Since then, Haniyeh has purchased several apartments, villas and buildings in the Gaza Strip, in the names of his 13 children.