In the midst of Israel’s cruel invasion and total blockade, hospital doctors in Gaza were forced to operate on patients without anesthesia. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Another portrait of the horrors caused by the blockade and cruel invasion Israel towards Gaza, Palestine, told by doctors. They were forced to carry out surgical procedures, including caesarean sections, without anesthesia or anesthesia.

Israel’s all-out war in Gaza began after Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7. More than 1,400 people were killed and hundreds more kidnapped.

Israel then declared war codenamed Operation Iron Sword. Their military has bombarded Gaza almost non-stop until now. More than 8,000 people died. Israel also completely blockaded Gaza, making it difficult for aid, including medicine, to enter.

“We have performed caesarean sections on pregnant women injured in (Israeli) airstrikes without anesthesia, and we have also had to treat cases of severe burns without anesthesia,” said the director of the Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip, Nahhed Abou Taima, as quoted by Financial Times, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

According to the report, the hospital’s priority is to conserve anesthesia supplies for complex surgical cases.

Doctor Taima, who is a pathologist, examined the bodies in the Nasser Hospital morgue, took photos and recorded their names and the place where the bomb killed them.

“Between midnight and noon, 17 martyrs, and five others who died of natural causes, came,” he told AFP.

On his computer, Taima showed AFP a program in which “martyrs” – the term Palestinians use to refer to those killed in the war with Israel – were listed under one tab, while the other dead were grouped separately.

“The forensic pathologist writes a complete report, seals it and sends it to the patient management office, which is responsible for entering the information into a database connected to the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Using the information provided, patient management office employees filled out a file with details of each “martyr” before adding the information to a computer database.