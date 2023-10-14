When Evil Stalks, by Demián Rugna, has been chosen as the best film in Sitges this year, but it is not the only highlight of the festival. Find out below which other films have caught the attention of the jury.

Next, we leave you with the complete record of Sitges 2023:

Complete honors of Sitges 2023

FANTASTIC OFFICIAL USECTION AT COMPETITION

Best SOFC Film: When evil lurks (When Evil Lurks), a project that began to incubate in Fanpitch silos.

Special Prize of the Jury of the Fantastic Official Section Ex-aequo: Stopmotionfor his creative exploration of the dark side of creativity, and Vermin: the plague (Vermines)for being a powerful and political monster movie.

Best SOFC Directorate (sponsored by Moritz): Baloji by Omen.

SOFC Best Female Performance: Special mention for: Zafreen Zairizai by Tiger Stripes, for his emerging talent. (Another project that began to incubate at Sitges Fanpitch). Award for: Kate Lyn Sheil by The Seeding.

SOFC Best Male Performance (sponsored by Cupra): Karim Leklou by Vincent must die (Vincent Must Die).

SOFC Best Screenplay: Colin and Cameron Cairnes by Late Night with the Devil.

Best SOFC Special, Visual or Makeup Effects: Frédéric Lainé, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Pascal Molina, Cyrille Bonjean-Jean, Bruno Sommier and Jean-Louis Autret by The animal kingdom.

Best SOFC Music: Markus Binder by Club Zero.

Best SOFC Photography: Martin Roux by The bite.

Special Mentions: Fliesfor its beautiful vision of the ugly side of Buenos Aires, and Riddle of Firebecause it made the jury very happy.

NEW VISIONS

Best film from the New Visions section: Moon Garden.

Best address from the New Visions section: David Kapac y Andrija Mardesic by The Uncle.

Best short New Small Format Visions: The Old Young Crow.

Special Mentions: Halfway Home; Humanist Vampire Seeks Consenting Suicidal Personfor its script; Mimì – Prince of Darkness, for his photography.

SILVER MÉLIÈS JURY

Silver Méliès Award to the best fantasy genre film: The bite.

Silver Méliès Award for best European short fantasy genre: Cults.

ORBIT

Best film from the Orbit section: The Last Stop in Yuma County.

BLOOD WINDOW

Premio Blood Window a la best film: When Evil Lurks.

CRITICISM JURY

Critics’ Award José Luis Guarner for best SOFC film: The universal theory.

Award Citizen Kane for best new director: Stéphan Castang by Vincent must die.

Best SOFC Short Film (sponsored by Fotogramas): I’m Not a Robot.

BRIGADOON AWARDS

Brigadoon Paul Naschy Award to best short: They (Nestor Lopez y Oscar Romero).

SGAE NEW AUTHORITY

SGAE New Authorship Awards: Best directing-performing: Mikel Garrido by We have a homeland.

SGAE New Authorship Awards: Best screenplay: Karen Joaquin by Or be struck by lightning.

SGAE New Authorship Awards: Best original music: Márcio Echevarria by The Sun Thief.

YOUTH CARD JURY

Young Carnet Jury Award for best SOFC movie: The bite.

Young Carnet Jury Award for best film Sitges Documenta: Kim’s Video.

PUBLIC AWARDS

Grand Audience Award for best SOFC film (sponsored by La Vanguardia): Robot Dreams.

Audience Award Fantastic panorama: The Eastfield Exorcism.

Audience Award Focus Asia: Brute force: no way out.

Audience Award Midnight X-treme: I review them.

When evil lurksthe movie winner of the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival in 2023, it will hit Spanish cinemas next January 19, 2024.