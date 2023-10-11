The second beta weekend for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is here. This new test is the first opportunity to play on Xbox and PC and also adds a few new features. We tell you everything.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 arrives on November 10 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The new installment of the saga is about to drop, but many players have already had their first contact with a beta that has left positive feelings in general.

After a period of exclusivity on PlayStation, the second beta allows access to Xbox and PC players. Therefore, so that you do not have any doubts, here we leave dates, times and contents to access this new beta.

When does the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta start?

Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time): Early access for Xbox and PC players (public on PlayStation) Saturday October 14th until October 16th: Open beta on all platforms.

To have the acceso anticipado de Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One o PC It is essential to have a code or reserve the game.

The content of the second beta of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3

In the pit dynamics we will have five maps (one of them was not present in the first week): Rust, Skydrow, Estate, Favela and as a novelty the remembered and acclaimed Highrise and its roof on high.

In them we can access Team Duel, Domain, Hot Spot and Confirmed Loss, as well as Search and Destroy and 3v3v3 as game modes new compared to the last test we experienced last weekend.

On the other hand, in Land War we will access Popov Power and also the Military Base Rimv, the new map of this massive mode that is another of the multiplayer assets of this installment. And there are other news.

Regarding progression, level cap will be raised from 20 to 30 to access some extra weapons and killstreaks like the auto turret. It should be noted that this progress will NOT carry over to the final version of the game.

So far all the information about the second big beta of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, we will be very attentive to the news. Were you able to play in its first week? What do you think?

If not, here we leave you the best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 class to sweep the beta with a weapon that will not deviate even a millimeter when you aim.